The Sully Buttes Chargers football team played the Herreid/Selby Area Wolverines in Herreid on Friday night. The Wolverines came away with a 22-8 victory.
The Chargers drew first blood when Landon Hepker scored from four yards out in the first half. The Wolverines drew close not long after when quarterback Tray Hettick connected with Colton Schumacher on a 14 yard score. However, the two point conversion was no good, and the Chargers went into halftime up 8-6. The fourth quarter saw the Wolverines take the lead when Carter Tisdall caught a Tray Hettick pass and took it into the endzone from 22 yards out. They added another score on a Brenden Begeman 30 yard touchdown run.
Begeman led the way for the Wolverines. He had 202 rushing yards on 31 carries. The Chargers employed a two-person rushing attack. Jordan Schall had 73 rushing yards on 12 attempts, while Thomas Farries had 68 rushing yards on seven attempts. Turnovers were an issue for the Chargers. They lost two of three fumbles.
The Chargers (0-4) will head into their bye week after losing their fifth straight game dating back to last season. They will next see action against the Hitchcock-Tulare Patriots (0-3) in Onida on Sept. 25.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.