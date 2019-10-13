The Sully Buttes Chargers faced the Faulkton Area Trojans on Saturday afternoon in Onida. The game was rescheduled from the previous day due to snow.
The Chargers got on the scoreboard early in the first quarter when tight end Grant Johsnon ran the ball in from 47 yards out. Five minutes later, senior quarterback Nick Wittler added to the Govs victory by scoring on a nine yard touchdown run. The second quarter saw Johnson and Wittler each score on punt returns on consecutive possessions. Wittler connected with junior tight end Garrett Petersen on a 29 yard touchdown catch. Sophomore running back Jordan Schall scored on a one yard touchdown pass to move increase the Charger lead. The Chargers went into halftime up 48-0. With a running clock playing through the entire second half, the Chargers held on to their first half lead to win 48-0 in regulation.
Wittler led the way with 148 yards rushing. Schall had 43 yards rushing, while Petersen had five catches for 66 yards. Freshman quarterback Landon Hepker, who played the entire second half, completed five of his seven passes for 42 yards. The Trojans were held to just 52 yards of total offense. The game was not all positive for the Chargers, as they committed four turnovers in the victory.
The Chargers (7-0) will face the Ipswich/Edmunds Central Tigers on Friday night in Onida. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
