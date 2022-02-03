Chargers sweep the Coyotes

The Sully Buttes Chargers boys and girls basketball teams hosted the Jones County Coyotes in Onida on Tuesday night. The Chargers were able to win both varsity contests.
In the girls game, the Coyotes held a 13-9 lead after the first quarter. The Chargers responded to take a 25-21 lead into halftime. They extended their lead to 37-30 after three quarters. The Chargers outscored the Coyotes 13-4 in the fourth quarter to win 50-34.
Sophomore guard Stevie Wittler led the Chargers with 19 points. Junior center Lydia Hill added 18 points. Junior guard Jadyn Jensen led the Coyotes with 15 points.
In the boys game, the Coyotes led 15-13 after the first quarter, and 24-23 at halftime. The Chargers responded to take a 37-35 lead after three quarters. They outscored the Coyotes 20-19 in the fourth quarter to clinch a 57-54 victory.
Senior forward Dwight Kinney and junior guard Landon Hepker each had 16 points to lead the Chargers. Sophomore center Cooper Feddersen led the Coyotes with 21 points.
The Coyotes girls (9-4) will host the New Underwood Tigers (6-8) at the Harold Thune Auditorium in Murdo on Thursday. Starting time is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT. The Coyotes boys (1-12) will play the North Central Thunder (1-12) in the Action Club Classic in Highmore on Saturday. Starting time is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT.
The Chargers girls (12-3) and boys (5-7) will next see action on Friday against the Potter County Battlers in Gettysburg. The Battlers girls are 6-7 on the season, while the Battlers boys are 11-1. Girls varsity action is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. CT, while the boys game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. CT.
