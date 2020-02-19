Fans of the Sully Buttes Chargers basketball teams experienced some 'home cooking' excitement on Tuesday night. They hosted the Sunshine Bible Academy Crusaders in Onida.
The Chargers girls jumped out to a 31-8 lead going into the first quarter intermission. They extended that lead to 51-12 at halftime. The visiting Crusaders outscored the Chargers 8-6 in the third quarter. The Chargers responded by outscoring the Crusaders 21-4 in the fourth quarter. They came away with a 78-24 victory.
Eighth grade guard Stevie Wittler led the Chargers with 15 points. Freshman forward Lydia Hill and senior guard Kendra Kleven each had 14 points. Freshman guard Allyson Wittler added 13 points. The Crusaders were led by senior center Bethany Konechne, who had eight points.
Not to be outdone by their female counterparts, the Chargers boys jumped out to a 19-16 lead in the first quarter. They extended that lead to 36-29 at halftime and 50-33 after three quarters. The Crusaders outscored the Chargers 14-12 in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough. The Chargers won 62-47.
Senior guard Nick Wittler led the Chargers with 27 points. Senior center Jett Lamb added 14 points. The Crusaders were led by senior forward Jade Burma, who had 20 points. Freshman forward Dylan Hass had 13 points.
The Chargers boys (14-2, no. 1 in Region 2B) and the Chargers girls (9-8, no. 5 in Region 2B) will next see action against the Faulkton Area Trojans on Thursday in Onida. Thursday’s games will be the final regular season home games for several Sully Buttes athletes. Those athletes are Kendra Kleven, Gabby McQuirk, Quinn Jordre, Grant Johnson, Jett Lamb, Nick Wittler and Jack Darling. Games are scheduled to tip off at 4 p.m. CT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.