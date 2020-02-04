The Sully Buttes Chargers boys and girls basketball team played against the Jones County Coyotes in Onida on Tuesday night.
The girls game saw the Chargers jump out to a 14-8 lead after the first quarter. The Coyotes responded by outscoring the Chargers 11-10 in the second quarter. The Chargers were up 24-19 at halftime. They extended their lead to 39-30 going into the final stanza. The fourth quarter saw the Chargers play suffocating defense. They allowed just five fourth quarter points to clinch a 49-35 victory.
Senior guard Kendra Kleven led the way for the Chargers with 17 points. Freshman guard Allyson Wittler had 14 points, while eighth grade guard Stevie Wittler had 10 points. The Coyotes were led by freshman forward Jadyn Jensen, who had 15 points. Senior center Emily Jacobs had seven points.
The boys game belonged to the Chargers. They led 16-5 after the first quarter, and 33-16 at halftime. The Chargers extended their lead to 48-25. They only allowed four Coyotes points in the fourth quarter. The Chargers came away with a 63-29 victory.
The Chargers were led by senior forward Quinn Jordre, who had 15 points on five made three point shots. Senior guard Nick Wittler had 12 points, while seniors Jett Lamb and Grant Johnson each had seven points. The Coyotes were led by senior guard Riley Rankin, who had 17 points. Junior forward Wyatt Olson had eight points, while junior center Ty Fuoss had four points.
The Chargers girls (8-5 no. 4 in Region 2B) and the Chargers boys (11-1, no. 1 in Region 2B) will next see action in Gettysburg against the Potter County Battlers on Friday night. The Battlers boys (9-5) are ranked third in Region 2B, while the Battlers girls (8-7) are ranked seventh. Games in Gettysburg are scheduled to tip off at 4 p.m. CT.
