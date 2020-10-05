The Sully Buttes Chargers volleyball team hosted the Philip Lady Scotties in a match at the gym in Onida on Thursday night.
The Lady Scotties came away with a 3-1 victory. They won the first two sets 25-8 and 25-22. The Chargers answered back by winning the third set 25-18. The Lady Scotties put the Chargers away by winning the fourth set 25-19. No individual statistics were provided.
The Chargers (3-6) were scheduled to take on the Timber Lake Panthers (6-8) on Monday, but that match was canceled after positive cases of COVID-19 in Timber Lake. They will take on the Highmore-Harrold Pirates (9-3) on Tuesday in Highmore. Matches are scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. CT.
