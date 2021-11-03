Sully Buttes' Allyson Wittler goes up for a kill during a match against Stanley County in Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre on Oct. 12. Wittler led the Chargers in kills during their Region 2B playoff run.
The Sully Buttes Chargers volleyball team played a pair of Region 2B playoff matches this week. They hosted the Sunshine Bible Academy Crusaders in Onida on Monday before taking on the Potter County Battlers in Gettysburg on Tuesday.
Monday’s match saw the Chargers defeat the Crusaders, 3-0. Set scores were 25-18, 25-16 and 25-15. Monday’s win was the third win this season for the Chargers over the Crusaders. Junior Allyson Wittler led the Chargers with 11 kills, while junior Lydia Hill had eight kills.
Tuesday’s match saw the Chargers lose to the Battlers, 3-1. Set scores were 28-26, 27-29, 25-17 and 25-14. The match was the third loss for the Chargers against the Battlers, but it was also the first time the Chargers had won a set against their rivals. Wittler and Hill led the Chargers with eight kills each, while sophomore Stevie Wittler had seven kills. The Battlers were led by the duo of junior Tyler Simon and senior MaKenna Miller, who each had seven kills.
The Chargers end their season with a 9-21 record. Tailynn Bradford is the lone senior on the Chargers roster. She ended her career with over 1,000 assists.
The Battlers (20-7, no. 2 in Region 2B) will host the Miller Rustlers (20-12, no. 3 in Region 2B) in Gettysburg on Thursday. That match is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CT. The winner will advance to the Class B SoDak16.
