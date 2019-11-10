The Sully Buttes Chargers volleyball team faced the Ipswich Tigers on Thursday night in a Class B SoDak16 Volleyball Tournament qualifying match in Ipswich.
The Chargers lost 3-0. Set scores were 25-20, 25-23, and 25-21. The Chargers showed fight throughout, but they couldn’t quite get the job done. Individual statistics from Thursday night’s match were not made available.
The Tigers (20-6) are the no. 10 ranked team in the Class B SoDak16 Tournament. They will play the no. 7 ranked Burke Lady Cougars (31-5) on Tuesday night at the Chamberlain Armory in Chamberlain. That match is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT. The winner of that match will qualify for next week’s Class B State Volleyball Tournament at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in Rapid City.
The Chargers end their season with an 11-19 record. Thursday’s match was the final match in their Chargers volleyball careers for seniors Kendra Kleven, Angela Guthmiller and Kiley McGee.
