The Sully Buttes Chargers volleyball team took on the Ipswich Tigers in a Region 2B playoff match in Ipswich on Tuesday night. For the second straight year, the Chargers saw their season end at the hand of the Tigers.

The Tigers came away with a 3-0 victory. Set scores were 25-12, 25-15 and 25-12. No individual statistics were given to the Capital Journal.

The Chargers end their season with a 4-13 record, as well as six straight losses.The no. 2 ranked Tigers improve to 20-5. They will play the no. 3 ranked Highmore-Harrold Pirates (17-3) in Ipswich on Thursday night in a match where the winner will qualify for the Class B SoDak16. The Pirates enter Thursday’s match on an 8 match win streak, while the Tigers have won three straight. The Tigers defeated the Pirates 3-1 on Aug. 27 in one of the first few matches of the season for both teams. Thursday’s match is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CT.

