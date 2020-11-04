The Sully Buttes Chargers volleyball team took on the Ipswich Tigers in a Region 2B playoff match in Ipswich on Tuesday night. For the second straight year, the Chargers saw their season end at the hand of the Tigers.
The Tigers came away with a 3-0 victory. Set scores were 25-12, 25-15 and 25-12. No individual statistics were given to the Capital Journal.
The Chargers end their season with a 4-13 record, as well as six straight losses.The no. 2 ranked Tigers improve to 20-5. They will play the no. 3 ranked Highmore-Harrold Pirates (17-3) in Ipswich on Thursday night in a match where the winner will qualify for the Class B SoDak16. The Pirates enter Thursday’s match on an 8 match win streak, while the Tigers have won three straight. The Tigers defeated the Pirates 3-1 on Aug. 27 in one of the first few matches of the season for both teams. Thursday’s match is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.