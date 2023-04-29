Pierre baseball played its first games at Hyde Stadium Friday when the Governors hosted Sioux Falls Lincoln for a doubleheader.

The Govs picked up wins in both seven-inning contests, winning Game 1, 8-5, and Game 2, 4-3.

Jack Merkwan

Pierre's Jack Merkwan on the mound during Game 1 of Friday's doubleheader with SF Lincoln.
Dawson Getz

Pierre's Dawson Getz throws the ball during Friday's doubleheader with the Patriots.
Jett Zabel

Pierre's Jett Zabel pitched six innings versus SF Lincoln in Game 1 of Friday's doubleheader. He racked up seven strikeouts while giving up five hits, five earned runs and three walks.
Lincoln Kienholz

Pierre's Lincoln Kienholz slides into second base during Friday's doubleheader with the Patriots.

Assistant Sports Editor

Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.

