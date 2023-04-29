Pierre baseball played its first games at Hyde Stadium Friday when the Governors hosted Sioux Falls Lincoln for a doubleheader.
The Govs picked up wins in both seven-inning contests, winning Game 1, 8-5, and Game 2, 4-3.
Game 2 was the perfect capper to a night that featured two comeback wins for Pierre after trailing by multiple runs early in both matchups. The Govs scored two runs in the seventh to complete the sweep of the Patriots.
Sophomore designated hitter Charlie Simpson was the hero for Pierre in Game 2, as he hit a sacrifice fly to right field to bring in senior catcher Deegan Houska from third base.
“I just sat there watching it, hoping that it would score (Deegan),” Simpson said following his team’s second win Friday. “But I was just hoping I can do it for the team and help out the team. We’ve been struggling lately, and, hopefully, (this) will get it on the right track.”
“Every baseball player wants to hit a walk-off. I’m glad I was the one to get to do it tonight,” he added.
At the dish, Simpson finished just 0-for-1 with two walks, but his lone RBI proved to be the difference.
“I was a little nervous, but all of my teammates were telling me I was going to do it,” Simpson said of his mindset as he stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded and one out in the inning. “So I felt confident going up there.”
This confidence — even in a stressful moment — came from encouragement he received from his teammates and coaches, Simpson said.
“I said, ‘Dude, we hit all winter. Just go up there and freaking swing,’” Pierre head coach Steve Gray said. “It was cool to see him do that.”
Simpson wasted no time in the batter’s box, as he sent a fly ball to Lincoln’s Jorgen Sorum in right field on the very first pitch he saw during his fourth at-bat.
Houska, who tied the game at 3-3 moments earlier with an RBI-single to drive in senior left fielder Jack Merkwan, successfully tagged up from third to score the winning run.
“I was just waiting for the (right fielder) to catch it, just trying to time it up perfectly. When I ran home and slid face-first, I saw everyone crowding the plate. I was pretty excited,” Houska said. “The team has great energy when we get excited. It’s just fun to play with all the boys.”
Simpson said this wasn’t the first walk-off he’s had in his baseball career, but Friday’s meant a little bit more.
“This is the first one that really matters to me,” he said. “I’m glad to do it with this team.”
Gray shared his thoughts on a thrilling end to Friday’s doubleheader.
“It was fun,” he said. “Any time you can walk-off at home, it’s really cool. To see that excitement with the crew, that’s just fun. That’s why you coach right there.”
Houska led the Govs at the plate with two hits that included an RBI-double in the third, cutting Pierre’s deficit to 3-2.
Merkwan brought in the first run after grounding into a fielder’s choice that scored senior shortstop Lincoln Kienholz from third base.
Sophomore Ridge Leimbach got the nod for Pierre in Game 2, but the Patriots got to him early with two runs in the first and another in the second. Leimbach went two innings, tallied two strikeouts and gave up five walks and one earned run on 70 pitches.
Sophomore JJ Bucholz came in relief for Leimbach, and held Lincoln scoreless the rest of the way. In five innings of work, Bucholz, who was credited with the win, struck out two while only giving up two hits and three walks.
“Ridge is going to have better nights than he did tonight. I know he is,” Gray said. “But JJ is probably sitting there, ‘I’m probably not going to get much of an opportunity.’ And then, all of a sudden, your name gets called, and it’s time to go.”
“(JJ) did a great job. That was awesome,” Gray added.
Pierre’s skipper shared what impressed him most about Bucholz’s performance on the mound.
“He came in and threw strikes,” Gray said. “It’s a very simple game. Go throw strikes and let themselves get out. That’s just what he did. He did that piece of the puzzle, which we were struggling with early on.”
Game 1 had a similar theme, but the Govs didn’t need late-game heroics to take care of the Patriots this time.
After Lincoln scored four in the first, Pierre responded with eight runs between the third and sixth innings to complete its second comeback of the night.
Houska got things started with an RBI-single in the third to score Kienholz.
In the next inning, Kienholz sent a 2-1 pitch by the Patriots’ Lincoln Vasgaard over the left-field fence that brought in junior first baseman Matthew Brewer, who reached on a walk. That made it 4-3 Patriots.
Senior third baseman Jonathan Lyons then tied things up in the fifth following an RBI-single. Brewer gave the Govs their first lead with an RBI-double to center, scoring Houska from second.
Lincoln evened the score in the top of the sixth. But the Govs answered with three in the bottom-half, thanks to RBI-hits by senior center fielder Brecken Krueger (triple) and Houska (single).
Houska shined for Gray at the dish in this contest as well, going 2-for-2 with three RBIs and two walks.
Time and time again, he came through when Pierre needed it most. Houska went 4-for-6 with 5 RBIs overall.
“I was just waiting for the right pitch and just went full-out, swung hard,” Houska said. “It felt nice to be able to swing the bat tonight and hit line drives.”
Gray gave his thoughts on Houska’s impressive night at the plate.
“He didn’t play last year because he was hurt. He had been off baseball for about 18 months,” Gray said. “He’s starting to catch up with everything, you know, the bat’s coming along. It’s cool to see.”
Junior Jett Zabel was on the hill for Pierre in Game 1. On 95 pitches, he went six innings and racked up seven strikeouts while giving up five hits, five earned runs and three walks.
Merkwan shut the door in the seventh after striking out two and allowing one walk on 21 pitches. He was credited with the save and Zabel the win.
The Govs (3-5) finished with seven hits and nine walks in Game 1 versus the Patriots (5-8) and three hits and nine walks in Game 2.
Gray noted that his team might be turning the page in the batter’s box.
“We’re starting to square the baseball up where we haven’t been,” he said. “There were some big hits. Brecken had a big hit, Brewer had a big hit — you can see a little more confidence coming (at the plate).”
Not only that, Gray has noticed more fight from his boys as of late.
“Last year was kind of one of those years where we rolled over and said, ‘That’s okay,” he said. “It’s good to see this. We started out a little slow in some games that we probably should have won, you know, at least win a couple of those games and didn’t find a way.”
“We’re just starting to find ways to win games (now).”
Houska explained how Pierre racked two comeback wins Friday that now has the Govs on a three-game winning streak after an 0-5 start.
“We were just able to piece innings together as a team and work together,” he said. “Scoring runs, doing little jobs like bunting and (hitting) fly balls into the outfield like (Charlie) did at the end — just little stuff like that adds up.”
Gray said playing at their home ballpark for the first time in 2023 also played a factor.
“That’s the big difference,” he said. “We try to get our schedule to where we have these really important games at home, down the road, and kind of go on the road early because it’s always wetter here. So, it’s paying off. It always does.”
“We play well here, we hit well here and we have a good crowd, and it’s good to be at home,” Gray added.
Up next, the Govs will face SF Washington (7-4) on May. 5 in a doubleheader, with Game 1 scheduled for 5 p.m. and Game 2 at 7 p.m.
Houska said Friday’s sweep will “definitely” give Pierre momentum heading into its next few games.
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.