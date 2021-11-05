Pierre's Aleise Christopherson digs the ball up for the Govs' offensive attack during a match against Sioux Falls Jefferson on Tuesday. Christopherson was named the female PACA-Avera Athlete of the Week for the week of Oct. 25-30.
The Pierre T.F. Riggs boys golf team was named the male PACA-Avera Athletes of the Week for the week of Oct. 25-30. Pictured are, from left to right: Coach Chris Swiden, Lincoln Houska, Jonathan Lyons, Nick Bothun, Sawyer Sonnenschein, Jack Bartlett and Luke Olson.
Pierre's Aleise Christopherson digs the ball up for the Govs' offensive attack during a match against Sioux Falls Jefferson on Tuesday. Christopherson was named the female PACA-Avera Athlete of the Week for the week of Oct. 25-30.
The Pierre T.F. Riggs boys golf team was named the male PACA-Avera Athletes of the Week for the week of Oct. 25-30. Pictured are, from left to right: Coach Chris Swiden, Lincoln Houska, Jonathan Lyons, Nick Bothun, Sawyer Sonnenschein, Jack Bartlett and Luke Olson.
Pierre T.F. Riggs sophomore Aleise Christopherson and the Govs boys golf team were named the PACA-Avera Athletes of the Week for the week of Oct. 25-30. Here are their nominations:
Early in the season, the Pierre T.F. Riggs volleyball coaches identified that the team would benefit from always having three hitters in the front row. To do that, they needed two setters in the lineup. They turned to Christopherson, a sophomore that had not even set in a junior varsity game in the past, to take on that role. Throughout the season, she has grown to be able to handle that role, and also be one of the strongest back row defenders. Against Brookings, Christopherson dug up all the outside attacks that were placed down the line. That was a key defensive effort that the team had been lacking up until that match. Christopherson’s reaction time is so quick that she can stare down the face of opposing teams’ biggest hitters. Aside from her defensive efforts, the energy Christopherson brings to the floor, and the excitement after each point, is unmatched. It’s something that keeps her teammates excited point after point. Christopherson is one of the most coachable athletes on the floor. She demonstrates what effort should look like in the game of volleyball.
The boys golf team capped off a great season with a sixth place finish at State last month. They had two top 25 finishers. Sawyer Sonnenschein placed 13th after a second day score of 73. Luke Olson placed 16th with two rounds in the 70s. The Govs shot a team score of 330 on day one, and a score of 311 on day two. They passed two teams to get back into a placing spot as a team. The Govs golf team has improved so much over the past two years. Two years ago, the team shot 716 at State. Last year, they shot 676. This year, they shot 641. That means they are 35 shots better than last year, and 75 shots better than two years ago. The Govs are a young team that is eager to get better. They have what it takes to continue to climb that leaderboard and get some more names added to the rock at Hillsview Golf Course.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.