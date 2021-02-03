Freshman guard/forward Aleise Christopherson and sophomore wrestler Deegan Houska were named the PACA-Avera Athletes of the Week for the week of Jan. 25-30. Here are their nominations:
Christopherson is a dominant player in both the freshman and sophomore games. She led the sophomore team to a win over the Yankton junior varsity by scoring 19 points. Christopherson is an example of someone who consistently "does the little things." She sets herself apart with her fundamental skills, defensive play, and court sense. Christopherson is a presence on the court, and a model of work ethic and hustle. She is a coach's dream; she can be counted on to play any offensive position at any moment, and can turn around and guard the opponent's best player for an entire game. Christopherson is a role model on and off the court, and is simply invaluable to the success of the Governor basketball program.
Houska won his first tournament of the year at the Les Tlustos Invitational in Brookings this past weekend. Not only did he win, but he pinned all of his opponents on the way to the championship. Houska’s never give up attitude showed through in the finals, as he was down 3-0 with roughly 15 seconds left in the match. Houska created a flurry of activity, coming out on top and ultimately securing the fall as time expired. Houska is now wrestling the best he has all year, and it is coming at the perfect time.
