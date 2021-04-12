Pierre T.F. Riggs freshman Aleise Christopherson and sophomore Lincoln Kienholz were named the PACA-Avera Athletes of the Week for the week of March 29-April 3. Here are their nominations:
Christopherson was the ESD indoor champion in the long jump with a jump of 15 feet, 11 and a half inches. She finished eighth in the 200 meter dash with a time of 28.68. Christopherson’s jump puts her in the Govs’ top ten all-time list at eighth. She is off to a great start to her high school track career, and her work ethic will continue to grow.
The Govs baseball team won four games to begin the season with the help of Kienholz’s bat. He led off the season with a triple, and he never looked back during the entire four-game stretch. On the weekend, Kienholz was 11 for 16 with two doubles, five triples, five runs batted in, five stolen bases and 14 runs scored out of the leadoff position. In one weekend, Kienholz put himself in the top three in the Pierre Governors baseball record books for triples in a season and career.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.