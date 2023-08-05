This is a series of stories the Capital Journal will do to preview the 2023 high school football season for teams in central South Dakota.

The Jones County Coyotes football team held its first official practice Thursday next to Jones County Football Field.

Tyler Buxcel
Tyler Buxcel played quarterback and safety at Jones County from 2005-09, and he is now entering his first year as the program's head coach.
Kaden Kinsley
Jones County's Kaden Kinsley doing sled drills during Thursday's practice.
Bryer Kinsley
Jones County's Bryer Kinsley prepares for the snap during Thursday's practice.
Gunnar Whitney
Jones County's Gunnar Whitney with the ball during Thursday's practice.
Bennett Kinsley, Thad Kierl
Jones County's Bennett Kinsley, left, and Thad Kierl hustle to tackle the dummy during Thursday's practice.
Harrison Moore
Jones County's Harrison Moore prepares to snap the ball during Thursday's practice.
Cooper Feddersen
Jones County's Cooper Feddersen gets in his stance before a sled drill during Thursday's practice.
Kolten Hatheway
Jones County's Kolten Hatheway carries the ball during Thursday's practice.
Celton McKenzie
Jones County's Celton McKenzie while participating in a sled drill during Thursday's practice.

