This is a series of stories the Capital Journal will do to preview the 2023 high school football season for teams in central South Dakota.
The Jones County Coyotes football team held its first official practice Thursday next to Jones County Football Field.
Fourteen kids practiced Thursday — 11 high schoolers and three eighth graders. Jones County will have 12 on its varsity roster this fall, making the Coyotes one of the smaller teams in South Dakota.
They will also be debuting a new head coach — Tyler Buxcel. He played quarterback and safety at Jones County from 2005-09. Buxcel has spent a month as the team’s head coach, taking the job in early July.
“We just kind of hit the ground running and started some summer workouts,” Buxcel said following Thursday’s practice. “Just trying to take it one step at a time, getting everybody used to everybody (and) going from there.”
Buxcel, whose only coaching experience is little league baseball and tee ball, explained why he decided to take the reins of the Coyotes football program.
“I played here, I grew up here,” he said. “It was just a job nobody had filled yet, and I felt like I had a little bit of a background in football. Just wanted to make sure these guys got a fair shake this year because we got a pretty good athletic team, with as few kids as we have.”
Even though Buxcel is fairly new to the position, he’s already made an impact on his football players.
“I love it so far,” senior Kaden Kinsley said. “I love the offense, love what he brings. First practice today, love it already. Excited for tomorrow, excited for the season.”
Before a breakdown of this year’s team, here is a look back at the 2022 Coyotes.
2022 team
Last year, Jones County finished 3-6 and 15th in the 9B standings after a 50-0 loss to Hitchcock-Tulare in the first round of the playoffs on Oct. 20 in Tulare. The Coyotes’ three wins came against Sunshine Bible Academy (41-0), White River (53-20) and Bennett County (33-0).
Jones County graduated four seniors from its 19-man squad — wide receiver and cornerback Chastin Tollakson, running back and linebacker Rudy Edwards, running back and linebacker Matthew Birkeland and center and defensive tackle Dylan Fuoss. Edwards, Birkeland and Fuoss were also team captains.
“It was a fun team last year,” Kinsley said, adding that the Coyotes were short on players and dealt with a handful of injuries as well. “We just had to push through — It was a grind.”
Now, here is how Jones County will shape up in 2023.
Offense
This year, the Coyotes will have just 12 players at their disposal, which makes keeping everyone healthy a top priority.
“...We’re short on guys. We can’t be losing guys,” Kinsley said.
The senior admitted that having so few players can be worrisome, but he believes in his team.
“Yeah, it can be kind of nerve-wracking, but I know the guys that we got. They’re strong-minded, they got a lot of grit,” Kinsley said. “So we’re going to play the whole game and give it what we got.”
In 2022, Jones County had a mix bag of results, offensively. The Coyotes scored 40-plus points in two games, but they also had five games where they scored eight or less points, including two shutouts.
Jones County, overall, averaged 19.4 points a game.
In 2023, Jones County will have a new offense under Buxcel. He explained more on what his team’s up-tempo offense will feature this fall.
“With our 12 guys, we don’t have a lot of big guys. We’re fast, and we’re strong. But we don’t have a lot of size,” he said. “We’re just trying to get 1-on-1 matchups with our bigger, stronger, quicker guys, and hope they can win those matchups more than anything. We’re not going to be a team that’s going to be able to line up and run it down the middle every play. We’re going to have to mix it up, hit some different misdirection stuff and have fun with it.”
Buxcel had high praise for his three seniors — Kinsley, the starting quarterback, and tight ends Cooper Feddersen and Jett Nix.
“We got a couple of really good athletes,” Buxcel said. “We got three seniors that I would put up against any seniors anywhere in the state. I mean, really, we got all-state talent on this team of 12 kids, which is a lot to speak of.”
Quarterback
Kinsley will be Jones County’s quarterback — a three-year starter at the position. He threw for 755 yards and six touchdowns in his junior season. Kinsley also ran for 109 yards and four more scores.
Kinsley, a captain on last year's squad, said he’s more of a scrambler at the quarterback position.
“I try to stay in the pocket when I can, but, usually, our pocket can collapse pretty fast,” he said. “So I’m on the move, running a little bit and slinging it around.”
Because of Kinsley’s experience and dual-threat ability, Buxcel believes his senior quarterback is in for a big season.
“Kaden is going to be great for us this year,” Buxcel said. “He can throw the ball well, he can run the ball (and) he’s got a very good football IQ. There’s not a play that I’m afraid to call when he’s back there at quarterback — of any formation or anything that we’re going to be doing. I trust him with the ball.”
The Coyotes head coach continued.
“I’m going to let (Kaden) kind of see the field for himself a little bit out there, too, and kind of give him the green light. I mean, he can call some audibles, which is nice having a senior quarterback that is capable of doing that my first year,” Buxcel said. “You know, I don’t have to be safe with a young quarterback and (have) somebody that doesn’t know the game fully. When I have him back there, it’s really going to help me as a play caller. Nothing is really off the table with him back there at quarterback.”
Kaden’s brother, Bryer, a sophomore, will be the backup.
“He’s a great athlete, too,” Buxcel said. “He’s a smart kid and picks up on stuff, too.”
Running back
At running back, it will be a rotation of junior Gunnar Whitney, sophomore Asa Best, freshman Thad Kierl and Bryer Kinsley.
Buxcel said these four could be involved in the passing game as well.
“Gunnar has probably played a lot of fullback, but we got a lot of different formations that we can put him back in an iso (formation) and let him run the ball. He’s a bigger back and kind of our power back,” Buxcel added. “And then Asa Best — he’s probably our speed back. He’s going to get a lot of carries this year. We’re just going to have to see what works as we play each game.”
WR, TE
Not only will Buxcel have a returning and experienced quarterback, but a 6-foot-4 tight end in Feddersen. The senior racked up 516 receiving yards and six touchdowns last year for the Coyotes. He also ran for 17 yards as well.
“(Cooper) is one of those guys that — his talent is through the roof,” Buxcel said. “He’s got size, he’s got speed, he’s got strength. He can play any position we want him to play.”
Feddersen said he uses his height to his advantage.
“Kaden just slings (passes) up there, and I just go up and get them,” he said.
Feddersen added that his on-field chemistry with Kinsley is a special one.
“He looks at me, and I can just tell it’s coming my way,” Feddersen said. “We got a pretty good connection there.”
Buxcel will have Nix at the tight end spot as well. The senior was listed at 6-foot-4 as a junior.
Buxcel said his tight end room is “one of the best in the state.”
“Those two can play anywhere at (tight) end,” he added. “They’re big, they’re strong, they’re fast — they can go up and catch the ball. They both have great hands. We’re going to use our (tight) ends a lot this year.”
At wide receiver, Buxcel confirmed that Best, Bryer Kinsley and Kierl will be the primary options.
“Hopefully, we can get them spread out and in some 1-on-1 matchups because I like my guys in 1-on-1 matchups,” Buxcel said.
Offensive line
For 2023, Buxcel knows what Jones County’s offensive line will look like. He stated that juniors Kolten Hatheway and Adrik Schoon will play guard while freshman Harrison Moore will be at center.
Buxcel first spoke about Hatheway.
“He’s a big, strong kid. He’s our size this year. He’s our only bigger kid,” Buxcel said. “He’s getting out of his stance a lot better than what I was expecting him to. He’s quicker than what I thought he was. Once we get into games, he’s going to be our muscle.”
Jones County’s head coach called Schoon a “workhorse.”
“I mean, he’s coming to practice and giving 100 percent every day,” Buxcel said. “You just can’t ask for anything better out of players like that.”
Buxcel found himself pleasantly surprised to see how well Moore is doing at center already.
“He’s doing extremely well. He’s doing all that I can ask for to only have been in that position a few days,” Buxcel said. “He’s a strong kid, too. (If) he gains a little bit of self-confidence, he can be a really good football player.”
Defense
Similar to last season’s offense, Jones County’s 2022 defense had its ups and downs. The Coyotes forced two shutouts, but they also saw six games where they allowed opponents to score 38 points or more.
Overall, Jones County’s defense gave up 33.1 points per game.
Even with those numbers, Fedderson, who also plays defensive end, feels “pretty good” about the Coyotes, defensively, this year.
“Cornerback, safety, linebacker — we’re bringing back some key parts of the team from last year,” he said. “I mean, we’ll definitely have some new kids trying out some new positions, but I think we’ll have a pretty strong core coming back on defense.”
Fedderson explained what will be crucial if Jones County’s defense wants to improve this fall.
“I definitely think that getting in there and putting pressure on the quarterback is going to be a key part of our game,” he said. “I think we’re going to get good contain and pressure on the QB.”
Defensive line
Buxcel confirmed that Feddersen and Nix will man the two defensive end spots while Hatheway will play defensive tackle.
But at the other defensive tackle position, Buxcel said he will likely rotate three freshmen — Moore, Bridger Erikson and Ryan Fuoss.
“We’ll just kind of see where we’re at,” Buxcel said. “Once we get into some live contact type of stuff, things can surely change. You can find people for different positions that you hadn’t noticed and realized before. We got pretty good kids we can spread around.”
Linebacker
There’s no question who will play linebacker for Jones County this fall, though. It will be Whitney and Schoon at that position.
“They’re pretty fast (and) strong. They can hit hard,” Buxcel said. “Gunnar can really see the field well to where, I think, he’ll be able to read what’s happening before him and be able to react to it."
“Adrik is just one of those kids that — he’s just going to go find the football. He’s got that in him,” Buxcel said. “Every play, he’s giving 100 percent. He’s just one of those kids that’s got something you can’t really coach. He’s going to be getting after it.”
Defensive back
At defensive back, Kierl, Best and Bryer Kinsley will get “a lot” of the reps, according to Buxcel. Jones County’s head coach said this secondary will be young but fast.
“We’ll see as practice goes on these next couple of weeks before games start who emerges from that little group,” Buxcel said. “I’m looking for one or two of them to hopefully step up and kind of show they’re a leader back there. The safety position in nine-man football, they kind of got to read what’s happening and react pretty quick to it.”
2023 schedule
For a team that has just 12 players and a first-year head coach, they have tough test right out of the gate. Jones County begins its 2023 season at Lyman on Aug. 18. The Raiders finished 9-2 and second in the 9A standings, and they nearly made it to the state championship before falling to Gregory, 41-6, in the semifinals.
After Lyman, the Coyotes’ schedule is as follows — Sunshine Bible Academy (Aug. 25), White River (Sept. 1), at Philip (Sept. 8), Timber Lake (Sept. 15), Kadoka Area (Sept. 22), at New Underwood (Sept. 29) and at Bennett County (Oct. 6).
Buxcel said his team’s goal is to host a playoff game.
“We do have some tough competition this year, but we got some games that I think we can really go after,” Buxcel said.
While his current focus will be figuring out his team for the 2023 season, Buxcel did preview Jones County’s season-opener versus Lyman in Presho. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m.
“They have a few seniors. They did graduate a lot of kids off their team last year, and they went to the semifinals last year. They had a great team,” Buxcel said. “We’re hoping we can get out and get after them a little bit, kind of set the tone early for our guys that ‘Hey, we can compete against these guys.’ We haven’t beaten them as a school, I don’t think, since 2004, 2005 — it’s been a long time.”
And according to the Coyotes head coach, slowing down senior running back Rory McManus, who ran for 545 yards and three touchdowns last fall for the Raiders, will be a focal point for Buxcel’s defense on Aug. 18.
“He’s going to get a lot of carries, and he’s a big kid. He’s going to be hard to tackle, but we’re hoping to control him a little bit,” Buxcel said. “Hopefully, we can match up with him and all their guys. If our guys are in shape, I like our 12 guys.”
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.