Josiah Whitney
Lower Brule's Josiah Whitney with the ball during practice on Aug. 14 at Lower Brule High School. The Sioux went 11-0 and won their first All-Nations B state title last year.

 Austin Nicholson / Capital Journal

This is a series of stories the Capital Journal will do to preview the 2023 high school football season for teams in central South Dakota.

On Aug. 14, the Lower Brule football team practiced at Lower Brule High School, preparing for the upcoming season.

Lane Gray
Lower Brule's Lane Gray completed 9-of-16 passes for 119 yards for five touchdowns as the backup quarterback last year. The junior will be the Sioux's starting quarterback in 2023.
Marley Carpenter
Lower Brule's Marley Carpenter had 14 receptions for 397 yards and 10 touchdowns last year as a junior.
Sebastian Johnson
Lower Brule's Sebastian Johnson catches the ball.
Vincent Battese
Lower Brule's Vincent Battese during practice on Aug. 14.

Austin Nicholson | 605-307-5502

