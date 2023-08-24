This is a series of stories the Capital Journal will do to preview the 2023 high school football season for teams in central South Dakota.
On Aug. 14, the Lower Brule football team practiced at Lower Brule High School, preparing for the upcoming season.
The Sioux are coming off a magical 2022 — a year in which they went undefeated (11-0) en route to capturing their first-ever football state title. No. 1 Lower Brule blanked No. 2 Tiospa Zina (7-4) 46-0 in the All-Nations B State Championship Game on Nov. 4 at the DakotaDome.
Last season’s state title run was a dominant one for the Sioux.
Offensively, they averaged 50.6 points per game, and they scored 60-plus points twice — versus Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Tiospaye Topa (68) on Sept. 9 and Marty (60) three weeks later on Sept. 29. Lower Brule in 2022 was effective through the air but superb on the ground, averaging 135.8 passing yards and 183.7 rushing yards.
Defensively, the Sioux were even scarier. They gave up just 1.3 points per game and allowed only 14 points all season. Lower Brule posted nine shutouts last year.
“Defensively, we were dominant. Offensively, we were so dynamic because of the athletes that we had. It was just a really solid team,” fourth-year Sioux head coach Charlie LaRoche said after practice Aug. 14. “That’s one of those teams that comes around every 20 years in a school.”
Eight players graduated — wide receiver and safety Brian LaRoche Jr., quarterback and cornerback Gavin Thigh, wide receiver and defensive end Ellwyn Langdeau, running back and safety Jerome Grassrope, lineman Jeremy Langdeau, offensive lineman and linebacker Demery Hood, lineman Tayshawn Battese and guard and defensive tackle Peyton Hood.
LaRoche Jr., Thigh, Battese and Langdeau were all-state, and Thigh was all-conference as well.
“They changed the culture,” Charlie LaRoche said. “Now, we come in, and we know how to practice. We expect to win, just by the way we practice and the way we prepare. So, they really changed a lot for our program and our school. We’re going to miss that class, for sure.”
That was a quick look at the 2022 Sioux. And without further ado, here is an in-depth look at this year’s team.
Offense
Clearly, LaRoche will have key spots to fill on the offensive side of the ball in 2023, including at quarterback and wide receiver. But Lower Brule returns a lot of talent, offensively, which excites its head coach.
“You know, last year, we had so many mouths to feed. There were so many guys to get the ball to,” LaRoche said. “This year, I think it’s going to be like that again. We have so many different athletes and so many ways we can use them. As a coach, it’s exciting.
“When you have your whole backfield running low 12’s in the 100 (meter dash) — that track speed, that just translates over. And we’re excited about that,” he said. “So many guys can do so many different things, and it’s up to us to see how we can use them.”
Based on LaRoche’s comments, the Sioux’s offense should be fun to watch. Junior quarterback Lane Gray believes so.
“I think it will be pretty dangerous but not as explosive as last year,” Gray said. “But it will be pretty solid.”
Quarterback
Gray will be this year’s starter at the position. But he has big shoes to fill after Thigh had a very productive 2022.
Thigh completed 56 of 97 passes for 1,323 yards, 29 touchdowns and just four interceptions. He also carried the ball 45 times for 430 yards and four more scores.
Even as last year’s backup, Gray saw some action as a sophomore. He completed nine of his 16 passes, tallying 119 yards and five touchdowns. Gray also recorded a rushing touchdown, and he took some snaps at receiver, catching six passes for 146 yards and a touchdown.
When asked if he will feel any nerves knowing that he is the full-time starter at quarterback this season, Gray gave a straightforward answer.
“I’m not really nervous because I got some snaps last year,” he said. “So I think I’ll be good.”
Gray stated that his running ability is his strength.
“I would say I like to scramble, but I like to stay in the pocket and throw it,” he said.
Overall, Gray is confident in the team’s passing attack this fall.
“Throwing the ball, I think we’ll be pretty good. I like our receivers right now,” he said. “And our (offensive) line — our line will be pretty solid.”
Seeing how Gray performed last year when he did see the field, LaRoche and the entire coaching staff are confident in him commanding the offense full-time in 2023.
“He started two games for us last year in a backup role, and we didn’t miss a beat,” LaRoche said. “So, (he’s) a guy that we have a lot of confidence in.”
Running back
Next to Gray in the backfield will be a rotation of guys. LaRoche said sophomore Nate Middletent, sophomore Isaiah Felicia and senior Cory Big Eagle, a Crow Creek transfer, will all get touches at running back.
“Our running back position is going to be filled by committee, and we’re excited about all three of them,” LaRoche said.
What excites LaRoche even more about his rushing attack this fall is that he has the option to let Gray use his legs as well.
“We got really good team speed. You know, we got guys that are strong, physical runners. So we’re just excited,” Lower Brule’s head coach said. “We got so many things we can do. We can call so many different plays (and) so many different looks. You know, it’s just kind of deciding what we want to do and what we can do effectively.”
While the Sioux may have a plethora of choices at tailback in 2023, they will have to make up for the loss of Nunpa Kirkie and what he did as a freshman.
Last year, Kirkie had 81 carries for 1,016 yards and 19 touchdowns. He also caught a touchdown pass. Unfortunately for Lower Brule, Kirkie moved to North Dakota.
But Middletent returns key experience and proved production for the Sioux. He carried the rock 45 times for 326 yards and five touchdowns, and he also tallied three receiving scores.
Senior Marley Carpenter feels very optimistic about his team’s potential on the ground this year despite LaRoche calling the subtraction of Kirkie as a “big loss.”
“Running the ball, I feel like we’ll be dominant, and no one will be able to stop us,” he said.
TE, WR
LaRoche said sophomore Nicolas Flute will start at tight end. Even though Flute did not record receiving stats last year, he did score a touchdown on the ground.
At wide receiver, Lower Brule will have plenty of weapons.
First, there’s Carpenter, standing at 6-foot-8 and 180 pounds. LaRoche said his senior receiver has a 35-inch vertical, and Carpenter said his coaches have tracked him reaching speeds of 23 mph.
With the combination of his size and athleticism, LaRoche called Carpenter a certified “downfield threat,” and last year’s stats show just that.
In 2022 at tight end, Carpenter finished with 14 receptions for 397 yards and 10 touchdowns. That’s an average of 28.4 yards per catch — the definition of a downfield threat.
Carpenter, who was an all-state tight end last year, believes he can put up similar numbers in his final season at Lower Brule.
“I feel like I can have a really good year,” he said. “I want to have a good enough year, so I can show (college) coaches and colleges. I would really like to play football in college. But, I guess we’ll see how the year goes and see if I have enough highlights on my tape.”
Carpenter shared what the best part of his game is at wide receiver.
“Honestly, just going up and getting the ball,” Carpenter said. “My coaches tell me all the time that I’m the best (at) tracking the ball. Even if I’m double-covered, Lane can still throw it up to me, and I’ll still go get it because all the guys that are going to be on me are like 5-foot-6.”
Along with the imposing threat of Carpenter, the Sioux will have senior Quentin McBride Jr. and junior Elliot LaRoche, who both stand at 5-10 but make up for their shorter frames in other ways.
“He transferred from Crow Creek, so we know a lot about him just from playing him two years in a row,” Charlie LaRoche said of McBride Jr. “(He’s) just a fast kid, really dynamic in the open field. (He) kind of reminds me of Brian LaRoche Jr. a little bit. Not as tall, but just the ability to take the kick return for six. You know, that’s the type of athlete he is. That’s the type of competitor he is. Q McBride Jr. we’re excited about.”
Lower Brule’s head coach commented on Elliot LaRoche as well.
“He’s kind of our grinder,” Charlie LaRoche said. “You know, we were up at camp this summer, and he impressed us. He was getting open, he’s not afraid to block, (and) he’s not afraid to tackle.
“He missed last year due to a broken collarbone. Early in the year, he broke his collarbone on a kickoff, so we’re glad to have him back.”
The biggest hole the Sioux will have to fill is the loss of LaRoche Jr. He tallied 26 receptions for 721 yards and 14 touchdowns as a senior. LaRoche Jr. also returned three kickoffs for touchdowns.
Buth with Carpenter, McBride Jr. and Elliot LaRoche at his disposal, Charlie LaRoche is more than confident in his 2023 wide receiver room.
“That’s a really strong group,” Charlie LaRoche said. “Q McBride Jr. is one of the better receivers in the state, I believe. I believe Marley is one of the better receivers in the state, so we’re happy to have that — two really athletic guys out there.”
Offensive line
LaRoche knows what his starting offensive line will look like this fall. He said senior Sarin American Horse will be at guard along with senior Ethan Johnson, and senior Sid Walters will be at center.
“Sarin started as a freshman (and) tore his ACL. He was an all-conference player as a freshman. So we’re getting him back from injury, and we’re expecting him to be really good for us,” LaRoche said. “So our offensive line, we have a lot of continuity on it. We got two starters back (and) a third guy that’s got a lot of experience.”
Defense
Lower Brule lost seven starters from its ferocious 2022 defense, and LaRoche acknowledged that this year’s group on that side of the ball will look different.
“I think, defensively, we’re going to get to the ball,” he said. “We might miss (tackles) sometimes, but we’re going to bring the thunder when we get there. That’s the kind of linebackers that we have now. Those are the kind of players that we have on the defensive side.”
LaRoche continued.
“We’re thicker than we’ve been in the past. Traditionally, we’ve been a lot more finesse — we hold our leverage, we keep our contain, we corral them, but we’re not great tacklers,” he said. “We’re going to fly around, and we’re going to hit people. That’s going to be the talk around this team — I haven’t had a defense, I don’t think, this physical since I’ve been here.”
Defensive line
The Sioux’s attrition on the defensive line could very well be the place Lower Brule feels it the most, considering the production the team got from there a year ago.
In 2022, Jeremy Langdeau led the Sioux in tackles (39.5) and sacks (four) while ranking second in tackles for loss (TFL) with 13. Kirkie was second in tackles (37.5) and third in TFL (12) at defensive end.
At the other defensive end spot, Ellwyn Langdeau recorded a team-high 14.5 TFL and tied for third in tackles (31). Battese finished second in sacks (1.5) and fourth in tackles (29.5) and TFL (10).
LaRoche said American Horse, Johnson and Walters are going to rotate at the two defensive tackle positions for the Sioux this fall. Walters had three tackles last year.
But as for the defensive end spots? LaRoche did not mention potential candidates there.
“That’s kind of a question mark going into this year,” LaRoche said of the defensive end position. “Who’s going to step up and be those defensive ends?”
Linebacker
Demery Hood tied for third in tackles (31) for Lower Brule last season at linebacker, so the Sioux will have to make up for that lost production.
This year’s linebackers will be young, with freshman Sebastian Johnson and Flute filling in those two spots. But LaRoche is “excited about them.”
Flute had 12 tackles, two TFL and a sack last fall.
“Two guys that just love to tackle (and) love to be physical for us,” LaRoche said. “We haven’t really had two linebackers that are just physical. That’s one thing that we’ve lacked since I’ve been here for my five years — two guys that just want to run and tackle the ball carrier, and we’re excited about those two.”
Defensive back
The secondary was a strength for the Sioux in 2022. They tallied 16 interceptions last year, and 15 of those came from the back end of their defense.
Gray led All-Nations B with five interceptions to go along with his 15.5 tackles and 3.5 TFL. LaRoche Jr. and senior Eden Thigh had three interceptions, and Gavin Thigh and Grassrope recorded two each. Both of Gavin Thigh’s takeaways were returned for touchdowns.
Lower Brule’s 2023 secondary will feature Gray and Elliot LaRoche at cornerback and senior Duane Grey Cloud at safety, Charlie LaRoche said.
“(He’s) a really, really good cover corner,” the Sioux’s head coach said of Gray. “He had an interception in the championship game that kind of changed the momentum for us.”
2023 schedule
With Lower Brule replacing last year’s senior class with plenty of talent at multiple positions, the goal for the Sioux in 2023 is clear — repeat as state champions.
“Our mindset is ‘We’re No. 1, and no one can beat us,’” Carpenter said.
Carpenter believes the only team that can stop the Sioux this fall is the Sioux.
“I think our toughest opponent is ourselves,” he said. “No one can beat us. We’re going to win the championship again. It’ll be easy.”
Lower Brule begins its quest for a second straight state title on Aug. 31 at home versus Tiospa Zina — the team that the Sioux beat in last year’s state final. Kickoff is slated for 4 p.m.
“No matter what, TZ (Tiospa Zina) is going to be physical. They make you make mistakes. They’re going to be up in your face, defensively. They’ll blitz two guys in the ‘A’ gap, so they’ll just mess up your offensive game plan,” LaRoche said. “For us, it’s can we handle that pressure? Can this new group of guys handle that defense that’s trying to be disruptive? If we can do that, I think we have enough ball carriers, enough athleticism to do some things. But if we let them disrupt us, our timing, our mesh points, our snaps, things like that — then we’re going to struggle.”
