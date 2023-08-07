This is a series of stories the Capital Journal will do to preview the 2023 high school football season for teams in central South Dakota.

Before treacherous storms swept through Presho, the Lyman Raiders football team practiced in helmets but no pads Friday evening at Lyman High School.

Mike Kieffer
Lyman Raiders head coach Mike Kieffer will be entering his 18th season this fall.
Brayden Oldenkamp
Lyman's Brayden Oldenkamp on his way to wrap-up a tackle dummy during Friday's practice.
Conway Collins
Lyman's Conway Collins wraps up a tackle dummy during Friday's practice.
Louie Thiry
Lyman's Louie Thiry kicks the ball during Friday's practice.
Austin House
Lyman's Austin House hustles while participating in drills Friday.

Austin Nicholson | 605-307-5502

