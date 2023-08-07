This is a series of stories the Capital Journal will do to preview the 2023 high school football season for teams in central South Dakota.
Before treacherous storms swept through Presho, the Lyman Raiders football team practiced in helmets but no pads Friday evening at Lyman High School.
They completed a number of drills that worked on their tackling, footwork and conditioning, and the Raiders walked through kickoffs as well. Friday marked the second official practice for Lyman, and head coach Mike Kieffer reflected on his team’s first two practices.
“I felt really good about the first two (and) about the effort. We were crisp,” Kieffer, who enters his 18th season as the Raiders head coach, said following Friday’s practice. “You’re limited with no shoulder pads and just helmets, but you kind of have to spend some time getting them acclimated, getting them in shape. I feel like we’re going in the right direction there.”
Before an in-depth analysis of this year’s Raiders, here’s how they did in 2022.
2022 team
This past fall, Lyman had a very solid year, finishing 9-2 overall (5-1 at home, 3-1 away) and second in the 9A standings, only behind state runner-up Warner (11-1). The Raiders’ 2022 season came to an end in the semifinals when they lost to No. 3 Gregory on Nov. 4. The eventual state champions beat Lyman, 41-6, in Presho.
For the Raiders, it was their first semifinal appearance since 2009 when they fell to Emery/Ethan, 32-21, in the 9AA semis. Lyman’s nine wins were also the most since ‘09, with the Raiders finishing 10-1 that year.
The other loss Lyman suffered in 2022 was a 48-6 defeat at Wall on Sept. 23.
“After having a chance to reflect on it, the journey there was super special with that group of kids,” Kieffer said. “You know, I don’t think anybody really gave us a — or had us in the mix of being a final four team. Thinking about it after the fact, it was an extremely rewarding season. But yeah, any time you’re a game away from the (DakotaDome) and you don’t get there, it definitely stings.”
Lyman’s only state championship appearance was in 1994. Rising senior Louie Thiry said the Gregory loss “definitely” lit a fire in the Raiders.
“Everyone, in seasons before, they’re like ‘Whatever,’” Thiry said. “This offseason, it’s like everyone has been in the weight room, not just a few guys. Everyone (has) because everyone wants to contribute, take the team to the next level.”
Kieffer saw seven of his seniors graduate from last year’s team — wide receiver and defensive back Cooper Long, quarterback and linebacker Teagan Gourneau, running back and defensive end Tance Wagner, tight end and DE Ryker Choal and two-way linemen Gunner Johnson, Damian Abrahamson and Dalton Moore.
“Got a good group of kids. We just have big holes — big shoes to fill (from) the senior class we lost last year,” Kieffer said. “But, you know, it’s a revolving door of who’s going to step up and be the new leader, and kind of take the bull by the horns and get us to where we need to be.”
“We’re excited for the season ahead of us,” he added.
Without further ado, here is how the Raiders stack up in 2023.
Offense
Lyman was potent, offensively, last year, and it will be difficult to yield the same results this fall, given what the Raiders lost on offense.
In 2022, Kieffer’s squad averaged 39.3 points and had five wins, where they scored 50-plus points — Jones County (58-8), White River (58-8), Bennett County (54-0), Lemmon/McIntosh (60-7) and Oldham-Ramona/Rutland (50-0).
Since Lyman will have new starters at a number of key positions, such as quarterback and offensive line, Kieffer said the Raiders will be a run-heavy team to begin 2023.
“Last year, we threw it around, and we do like to throw the ball. But, that’s going to be a more gradual process (this season),” Kieffer said. “Especially to start the season, we’ll definitely be more of a ground attack team — kind of three yards in a cloud of dust and then mix in some play action and stuff like that. Hopefully, by the middle to end of the year, we’re more diverse in the passing game.”
Quarterback
At quarterback, the Raiders will be entering a new chapter after Gourneau was the team’s starter the previous four seasons.
In his senior year, Gourneau showcased his dual-threat ability — throwing for over 1,200 yards and 19 touchdowns while running for more than 450 yards and 10 more scores.
Kieffer revealed who will take the reins from Gourneau.
“Brayden Oldenkamp is a kid we’re looking to fill those shoes — not fill those shoes because those are big shoes to fill,” he said. “But depending on some of the packages that we have, we have a sophomore in Conway Collins that we might mix up and give Brayden maybe a little to be on the edge or in the backfield, too.”
“It’s going to be a big learning curve,” Kieffer added. “In the four years that Teagan was a starter, he literally took every snap unless it was garbage time, so there’s not a ton of experience there. That’s going to be a big thing for Brayden, especially, is just how to manage the game and be the leader of the offense out there.”
Lyman’s head coach described the strengths of Oldenkamp and Collins, who will be a rising junior and sophomore, respectively.
“Just good athletes,” Kieffer said. “(They) know the game, love football. Both smart kids. Just kind of your prototypical nine-man quarterback that can do a little bit of both running and throwing the ball.”
Running back
The Raiders will also look to make up for losses in the backfield.
Wagner rushed for over 1,000 yards and 18 touchdowns last year.
But unlike quarterback, Lyman has proven production at tailback returning — rising seniors Rory McManus and Kellen Griffith. McManus ran for 545 yards and three touchdowns while Griffith had 241 yards and two scores on the ground.
“Well, last year, I didn’t get the starting position, but I think for coming in second — and I guess first in some formations — I think I was doing alright,” McManus said of his junior campaign. “Trying to do better this year with that role.”
McManus, who labels himself more as a power back with “decent speed,” said that a strength for this year’s offense will be its ground attack.
“Both of those guys are hard-nosed kids,” Kieffer said. “They both had success last year in kind of spot duty. They weren’t necessarily our workhorses. But when their number was called, they were ready. Both of those guys are very selfless, willing to block for each other, willing to pick up a blitz. (We’re) kind of getting them to be, hopefully, the leaders of our offense.”
Thiry spoke highly of McManus and Griffith as running backs.
“You can always expect them to break a few tackles along the way and keep us in the game,” Thiry said.
TE, WR
Tight end will be another question mark for Lyman in 2023. When asked who could be potential starters at that spot, Kieffer said it’s “up in the air.”
“...We’re just going to be really young there,” Kieffer added. “I couldn’t give you a definite (answer). We need to put pads on. We need to start getting into our scheme to see who is — you got to be a good blocker in our scheme. You’re going to get a bone here and there on a pass play, but we need a physical, get-after-it kid. And there’s potential there, we just got to find it.”
Out wide, the Raiders will look to replace Long, who was very productive at receiver last year. He ended his senior season with more than 700 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Kieffer named rising senior Easton Robbins as an option to potentially fill these shoes.
“He played last year in some of our packages and some of our formations. He did a good job,” Kieffer said. “He’s got great hands, so I look for him to be successful out there.”
Collins was another name Lyman’s head coach mentioned.
“He’s another athletic kid that knows the game and loves the game, and both of those guys are willing blockers,” Kieffer said. “It’ll just depend on formation and what we think we can exploit against a defense we’re playing that given week.”
Offensive line
The Raiders up front will be mostly inexperienced as well, with Thiry being the only starter returning.
Thiry will play left guard for Lyman this fall, but Kieffer is unsure who would man the other positions.
“We got a couple of kids with potential at center. Ayden Brakke will probably end up being our other guard, right now,” Kieffer said. “There’s a lot that’s got to get figured out in the next couple of weeks, but I feel we have the confidence to do it, just finding the right crew that meshes together and that we’re confident with. If we don’t find the guy, then there’s going to be a lot of rotation until we do find the guy.”
Overall, Kieffer stated that offensive line is the position group that will need “the most work” in upcoming practices.
“I think to start off with, we’re going to keep things really simple, so that we’re not up there thinking too much and not having the confidence the group should have,” Kieffer said. “But they know our system, they know what we run. It’ll just be adjustments here and there that — it’s going to take a little time for them to pick up on those adjustments depending on the front or defense that we see.”
Defense
Not only did Lyman have a potent offense in 2022, its defense was stout as well, giving up an average of 13.6 points.
The Raiders held opponents to eight points or fewer in seven games, including three shutouts versus New Underwood (40-0), Bennett County and Oldham-Ramona/Rutland.
And similar to the offense, Lyman, defensively, will have inexperience in some positions while experience in others. Kieffer explained what will be the philosophy of his defense this season.
“I think this year, more than any year recently, it’s going to be getting nine guys to the football. It’s going to have to be team defense,” Kieffer said. “We’re not going to have three guys making all the tackles. We’re going to have to be aggressive trying to create turnovers and stuff like that. We, traditionally, aren’t a huge blitzing team or anything like that. But with Kellen and Rory, and their ability, quickness and strength, that might be something we do a little bit more this year.”
Defensive line
Up front, Thiry will be the Raiders’ returning starter. According to Kieffer, Thiry’s primary spot will be the interior of the defensive line.
Kieffer said Thiry will be the team’s “anchor” on both the offensive and defensive lines this fall.
“Louie is a two-gap guy for us. He can play (nose tackle),” Lyman’s head coach said. “And if we go four (up) front, he plays zero-technique.”
Kieffer mentioned that Brakke might also play inside.
“Ayden is another kid like (Louie),” Kieffer said. “Not quite as physical as Louie, but a kid with a lot of potential. And I think with some confidence, he can be a huge factor on the D-line.”
Kieffer isn’t sure who will man the two defensive end spots yet, but he sees potential there.
“We have some kids. We have a senior, Aaron Erikson, who’s had some looks there and is athletic. We need a little bit more physicality out of him,” Kieffer said. “And then on the other side, it might be sophomore, freshman type kids that we’re going to have to rotate.”
“Now if we go (with) a three-man front, we can move Ayden out and play some (defensive) end. And we can have Aaron on the other side,” Kieffer added. “It’s just going to depend on who we feel comfortable with.”
Linebacker
The linebacker position will be Lyman’s strength, defensively.
Like running back, McManus and Griffith will be the starters for the Raiders, and they bring proven experience. Last year, McManus racked up 85 total tackles, four tackles for loss (TFL) and two forced fumbles. Griffith tallied 63 total tackles, two TFL, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
McManus described their style of play as linebackers.
“I’d say we can hit pretty hard and chase people down usually,” he said.
Kieffer explained how vital his rising seniors will be to his team’s success, defensively.
“If those two kids can stay healthy, they’re going to be phenomenal linebackers for us,” Kieffer said. “They’re going to be the focal points for the football team, both offensively and defensively. It’s just kind of the way it is. They’re super great kids, hard-working kids, and they have a nose for the football on defense. Where the ball is is where they’re at — that’s where we are returning the most experience.”
Additionally, Kieffer said his linebackers have to be the anchor of this year’s defense.
Defensive back
In Lyman’s secondary, Kieffer pointed to Oldenkamp and Collins as the probable starters.
“Like I said, those are two athletic kids that’ll be able to help in run support and also be able to run with (receivers) and make plays on the ball,” Kieffer said. “I feel comfortable on the back-end of our defense with those two kids.”
On a similar note, Thiry said he likes what the Raiders have at defensive back.
“We got a lot of young, fast guys in the secondary, and they’re really football smart,” he said. “So they should pick up on what they need to do, coverage-wise…”
2023 schedule
The Raiders open their 2023 campaign with a date against rival Jones County on Aug. 18. After that, Lyman’s schedule is as follows — New Underwood (Aug. 25), at Kadoka Area (Sept. 1), at White River (Sept. 8), Wall (Sept. 22), Bennett County (Sept. 29), at Sully Buttes (Oct. 6) and at Lemmon/McIntosh (Oct. 13).
Kieffer shared what Lyman’s goal is in 2023.
“I think we want to build off last year,” he said. “Hopefully, we’re at a point in the program where there are no questions of what we need to do. We know what we need to do. We haven’t talked about season goals yet or anything like that, or individual goals. I do like having a certain set of goals, but right now, we’re just focusing on getting ready for game one. I look for us to be a very competitive team with our schedule.”
The Raiders will be the favorite in Week 1, as Jones County lost a number of pieces from a 2022 team that finished 3-6 and 15th in the 9B standings and will only have 12 players on this year’s varsity roster. Coyotes head coach Tyler Buxcel told the Capital Journal Thursday that the Coyotes haven’t beaten Lyman since the mid 2000s.
But even with that all in mind, Lyman isn’t looking ahead of its rival.
“We know that they have talented kids. They might be lacking in numbers, but they got a really good quarterback. They have a tight end and defensive end who’s a 6-foot-4 kid who can wreak havoc on us. They have some speed. So we definitely won’t be overlooking them,” Kieffer said. “But it’s always fun to play them. They’re close, and they’re a rival for us. It’ll be a cool way to start the season, especially playing them at home.”
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.