This is a series of stories the Capital Journal will do to preview the 2023 high school football season for teams in central South Dakota.
On Monday, Miller/Highmore-Harrold (MHH) conducted workouts, drills and walkthroughs at Miller High School from 9 a.m. to noon, as the Rustlers prepare for the start of official practices ahead of the 2023 football season.
This year will be the second for MHH head coach Travis Heasley. After spending nearly seven seasons (2016-22) as the assistant football and wrestling coach at T.F. Riggs High School, Heasley made his way to Miller.
Here is a breakdown of last year’s team and what’s to come for the Rustlers in 2023.
2022 team
In his first season at the helm, Heasley led the Rustlers to a 3-5 record and a 17th-place finish in the 11B standings. MHH was 3-2 at home and 0-3 on the road last year. Its three wins came against Wagner (23-14), Hill City (41-6) and Tripp-Delmont (41-16).
Heasley graduated seven seniors from the 2022 squad, and he relied on them heavily in key starting positions throughout the season — quarterback, running back, tight end, wide receiver, offensive line, defensive end, linebacker and defensive back.
Heasley summed up his year as head coach at MHH.
“It was a lot of learning. We had a lot of talent, our senior class was very talented. But we had a lot to learn — a new offense, new defense, new philosophies. You know, it took a little bit of time to click,” he said during Monday’s festivities on the team’s practice field next to the high school. “We came out in the beginning of the season and won a game that we were down in and came back and won. I think that gave them a little confidence that ‘Hey, we can win these games.’ And then we stumbled a little bit. We went through some pretty brutal injuries. That hurt us, especially with our leaders going down.”
Now, it's time to see how the Rustlers will stack up in 2023.
Offense
In 2022, MHH’s offense had its ups and downs. The Rustlers had two games of scoring 40-plus points, but they were also shut out three times.
Overall, MHH averaged 17 points, 247.8 total yards, 150.1 passing yards and 97.6 rushing yards. The Rustlers also allowed 3.75 sacks and committed three turnovers per game.
Heasley ran the offense last year, but he will, instead, give offensive play-calling duties to assistant coach Cole Hamlin.
“He played at BHSU (Black Hills State University), and then he helped for a little bit here. I talked him into helping again last year,” Heasley said. “So he knows football, very good on the offensive side of the ball. He played tight end, so he knows blocking schemes, he knows routes. He’s a very good addition to this program.”
Rising sophomore quarterback Derek Brueggeman said the Rustlers’ offense this year will be mainly run-pass-option (RPO).
“A lot of change in scheme this year,” he added. “We’re going to try some stuff and see what we like.”
Quarterback
Speaking of quarterback, Brueggeman will be the guy this season for MHH, Heasley said. Brueggeman takes the reins from Trey Knox.
Last season, Knox completed 88-of-171 (51.5 percent) of his passes for 1,119 yards, 10 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He added two rushing touchdowns as well.
“It’s going to be hard losing those seniors. They did a lot for us last year, and it’s going to be tough,” Brueggeman said. “But I know some of these young guys, they can work. Well, all of us can work. If we just keep our heads down and keep working, we can go far.”
Brueggeman started on the junior varsity team in 2022, but he also saw some action at the varsity level, appearing in two games.
In those two appearances, the rising sophomore went 2-for-3, 22 yards and an interception.
Brueggeman claimed he’s more of a scrambler than a pure pocket passer, but Heasley believes his quarterback’s legs can be a weapon this year.
“Offense is going to be a lot of RPO (run pass option), let the quarterback make the decision because Derek is good at being outside and on the run on either side,” Heasley said. “He can create some big plays for us. He has no problem running the ball either. He’s very good on his feet. So I think that can create some big problems for the teams that we play because you have to respect everything that he’s doing.”
Overall, Brueggeman is looking forward to commanding the Rustlers’ offense in 2023.
“I’m excited,” he said. “It’s going to be a fun year.”
Brueggeman explained the approach he will take in his first season as the starting quarterback.
“Just enjoy the experience, have fun and be ready for whatever happens.”
He said that Isaak Hunter will be back-up quarterback for MHH.
Running back
Now on to who will be next to Brueggeman in the backfield. Heasley listed two names for who will be a part of the starting running back rotation this season — rising juniors Colby Kolda and Kellan Hurd.
Both will look to make up the production Tate Hoffman provided as a senior last year.
Hoffman did a little bit of everything for the Rustlers in 2022. He carried the ball 59 times for 336 yards — a team-high — as well as two touchdowns. As a receiver, Hoffman led the team in receptions (28), yards (335) and touchdowns (four).
On top of throwing a touchdown pass, Hoffman also returned a punt for a score.
For Kolda, he ran the ball 39 times for 93 yards and a touchdown in 2022. He caught seven passes for 142 yards and a score as well.
Heasley said Kolda can have an all-state caliber year in 2023.
“Last year against Lead-Deadwood, we just did a little pass to him in the backfield and he took it 75 yards,” Heasley said. “He can make kids miss, and he’s quick as quick can be.”
Hurd caught one pass for five yards, and he did not tally any rushing totals. But Heasley said Hurd can be a weapon as a runner and receiver.
“Kellan Hurd will be kind of a jack of all trades,” Heasley said. “He’s going to be a wideout, he’s going to be a running back. He can kind of go wherever.”
WR, TE
Heasley said Hunter will be the starter at tight end for the Rustlers in 2023. The rising sophomore will take over for Gunner Brueggeman, who finished second in receptions (20) and receiving yards (223) as a senior last year. Gunner had a receiving touchdown as well.
But at the wide receiver position, Heasley isn’t as confident who will be starting, given what he lost from last season.
In 2022, seniors Mason Knox and Colby Aasby were the two primary options. Knox caught 19 passes for 207 yards and a touchdown while Aasby had 10 catches for 194 yards and two scores.
Heasley’s options this year, that were on last year’s squad, could be rising sophomore Jorryn Heilman, rising junior Caleb Roth and rising senior Theo Grund.
“As far as receivers, it’s kind of going to be new kids again,” Heasley said. “We had two pretty good receivers last year, but they were both seniors. Who’s going to step up and take those roles are going to be the big things.”
Offensive line
While Heasley lost a lot of key starters on offense, he won’t have to worry about replacing as much on the offensive line. One Rustler graduated last year — Tucker McCauley.
Assuming everyone returns for the 2023 season, Heasley will have 11 of his 12 offensive linemen back, which he said was “huge.”
“We got Trake Cowan, Colby Harrell, Marshall Conkey — not sure on center yet. That’s the one that’s going to be up (for grabs),” Heasley said. “Miles McPeak filled in a lot for us at center and stuff for us last year. I saw him, he’s put on some good weight. That might help us, too.”
Defense
Defensively, there will be a whole lot of change as well, in players and scheme.
Last year, MHH saw three games where it allowed its opponent to score 30-plus points — Mount Vernon-Plankinton (30), Woonsocket-Wessington Springs-Sanborn Central (36) and 2022 state champion Elk-Point Jefferson (55). As a team, the Rustlers averaged 25.3 points allowed, as well as 225.1 total yards, 94.75 passing yards and 130.4 rushing yards.
But perhaps the biggest blow, defensively, for Heasley is that he lost his top-three tacklers from a year ago — seniors Tate Hoffman (56), Mason Knox (49) and Gunner Brueggeman (41). Trevor Werdel, the team’s sack leader last year (6), also graduated.
Rising senior linebacker and offensive lineman Colby Harrell, who missed four games last season due to non-football related injuries, described the impact Werdel had in 2022.
“He made it pretty much impossible to run on his side of the field,” Harrell said. “It’s a tough spot to fill, but we got some guys who are absolute studs. We got some guys coming up (who) are absolute studs.”
Harrell added that the defense will be a “completely different scheme” from last season due to the amount of production lost. Heasley explained the new look for the Rustlers, defensively, in 2023.
“We want to play — for lack of a better word — violent a little bit,” he said. “We are going to be smaller, we have a lot of speed. We’re going to be tricky with how we do blitzes and stuff like that. Just kind of create chaos.”
Harrell detailed the different defense a bit further, saying some starters will have to take on bigger roles this year.
“I’d say our front seven are really focused on the run game,” he said. “But the way the scheme is going to end up working, there are going to be a few guys who are absolutely going to have to be masters at both. They have to be just as good in the pass as they are in the run, and really shut down their spot and their guy and do (their) jobs.”
Defensive lineman
Gunner Brueggeman and Werdel were big forces up front for MHH at defensive end.
Brueggerman tallied a team-high seven tackles for loss and had three sacks and two interceptions as well. Werdel recorded 21 total tackles.
While Heasley didn’t address who will fill those spots, he did say that Conkey and Cowan will man the defensive lineman positions.
“They’ll be big parts of our line, they’ll be locking up the center pretty good,” Heasley said.
Linebackers
Mason Knox caught a team-best three interceptions at the linebacker spot for MHH in 2022. And while his versatility will be missed, Heasley has good options for this year’s team.
“Colby Harrell, Colby Kolda we’ll be big for us on linebackers,” Heasley said. “I can see Kellan Hurd there, too. He’s a smaller guy, state champion wrestler but is a tackling machine.”
All three were productive for the Rustlers last season. Harrell had 22 total tackles, Kolda 20 and Hurd 10 — and those numbers are sure to rise in 2023, as they seek more prominent roles in the defense.
“I’d say that’s probably our strongest position group because we have myself, Riley Werdel and Colby Kolda filling that linebacker room,” Harrell said. “We’ll make it far better than last year because we all played quite a bit last year. That’s probably the most experienced position on our team.”
Defensive back
Defensive back will be a question mark for the Rustlers in 2023 after Teagan Foreman, who recorded five tackles last sason, injured himself over the summer.
“We lost our best corner. He got hurt. So corners will be kind of up in the air,” Heasley said. “I can see Isaak Hunter and Derek Brueggeman — our starting quarterback and tight end. I can see them being there (qutie a bit).”
Whoever gets the nod at those spots, they will attempt to make up for Hoffman’s production in 2022. Besides leading the team in total tackles, he also had six tackles for loss, four sacks, an interception and two forced fumbles.
2023 campaign
The Rustlers will open their 2023 campaign against Wagner on Aug. 18 at 7 p.m.
After that, their schedule is as follows — at Mount Vernon-Plankinton (Aug. 25), versus Scotland-Menno (Sept. 1), versus Lead-Deadwood (Sept. 9), versus Woonsocket-Wessington Springs-Sanborn Central (Sept. 15), at Hill City (Sept. 22), versus Elk-Point Jefferson (Sept. 29) and at Tripp-Delmont-Armour Andes Central-Dakota Christian (Oct. 13).
“I’m excited,” Heasley said. “I know we’re young, so we’re going to have our struggles. I just hope that if we really have a struggle in a game, we can bounce back. We saw what we can do last year if we keep our head in the game.”
Kolda said MHH just wants more wins than last year and a winning record.
“We just want to finish better than we did last season,” he said.
And Kolda is a firm believer that his team can do just that.
“I think we can pull it off,” he said. “I think we can make the playoffs.”
