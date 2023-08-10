This is a series of stories the Capital Journal will do to preview the 2023 high school football season for teams in central South Dakota.
The six-time defending 11AA state champion Pierre Governors hit the football field for the first time in nearly eight months when they held their opening practice — known as the “County Fair” — Monday morning at T.F. Riggs High School.
The Govs mainly worked on their conditioning and endurance through rigorous exercises and drills before going on their annual trip to Oahe Downstream, where players have three days and two nights to build their chemistry with one another.
Before Monday’s practice began, Steve Steele, who enters his eighth season as Pierre’s head coach, told the Capital Journal it “feels great” to be back on the football field.
“You know, not many things as good as the first day of football practice. Just the renewed excitement and the rejuvenation and all that stuff,” Steele said. “Summer is fun. Obviously, it’s a good break from school and everything. But it gets old after a while doing the same repetitive stuff in terms of doing the lifting, the weight room, the conditioning and whatever the football stuff we can do is. So it’s always fun when we can get back after it and really get the whole team together.”
Before taking a deeper dive into the 2023 Govs, here’s how they fared last year.
2022 team
In 2022, Pierre etched its name in the South Dakota history books when the Govs went a perfect 12-0 en route to capturing their sixth-straight 11AA state championship to tie West Central (2000-05) for the most consecutive state titles.
And Steele’s team did it in dominant fashion, outscoring their opponents by an average of 48-16.
Pierre also had a plethora of talent last year that featured 10 First Team All-State players and eight All-Eastern South Dakota Athletic Conference (ESD) honorees.
The Govs also lost nearly 20 seniors from their 2022 squad.
“It was a great season last year,” Steele said. “Obviously, we found a way to go 12-0. That’s only the second time that’s been done here. Broke a lot of records and ended up on the mountaintop, which is the goal every year. Kept the streak going and did so many good things. You know, just a fantastic group of seniors. We’ll miss them. But (I’m) really excited to see this year’s senior class and what this team can do.”
Steele said his team will be really deep this season, adding there’s a “good shot” they won’t have true two-way starters like in previous years.
Now, here’s how the Govs shape up in 2023.
Offense
Pierre’s offense was virtually unstoppable last year, racking up yards and scoring points at will.
The Govs threw for a state-record 3,492 yards and ran for 2,128 yards, averaging 291 and 177.3 per game in each category, respectively. They scored 76 total touchdowns and nearly 50 points per contest (47.8).
Similar to 2022, this year’s offense will be a good mixture of run and pass, according to Steele.
“We’re still going to throw the ball, but we’re not going to throw it as much as we did last year, obviously,” Steele said. “I think you’re going to see a lot of different formations this year than we’ve run in a few years, for sure, and some brand new ones. I think, at the same point in time, you’re still going to see us throw the ball. I don’t think we’ll ever completely move away from that. But we’ll do a healthy amount of both.”
Quarterback
For the past three seasons, the Govs had one of the best quarterbacks South Dakota has ever seen in Lincoln Kienholz. In three years as a starter, he was a three-time First Team All-State and three-time All-ESD member while also being the 2022 MaxPreps South Dakota High School Football Player of the Year and 2022 Gatorade Player of the Year.
Kienholz ended his Pierre career with a bang. As a senior, he completed 197-of-296 (66.5 percent) of his passes for a state-record 3,422 yards and 46 touchdowns. Kienholz also ran 150 times for 1,436 yards and 24 more scores.
He ended his career as South Dakota’s all-time leader in passing yards (9,100) and passing touchdowns (104).
With Kienholz playing football at Ohio State University, it’s now Cade Kaiser’s turn to shine.
The rising senior, who made First Team All-State as an athlete, played wide receiver last year for the Govs, but he will be moving to a position he knows well. He played quarterback as a freshman and sophomore.
“It feels good to get back to the roots,” Kaiser said. “It’ll be a little bit of a learning curve to get back into the feel of it, but I don’t see any troubles with it in the future.”
Steele noted that Kaiser has an arm, but his quarterback’s biggest threat to opposing defenses this fall will be his athleticism. Kaiser proved this a year ago when he caught 35 passes for 735 yards and 12 TDs in his only season at wideout.
“Yeah, I’m pretty quick on my feet, just from basketball — running track my freshman year helped out quite a bit,” Kaiser said. “I can run the ball when I need (to), I can scramble out of the pocket when needed. So I see that helping as well.”
Steele said he does not know who the backup quarterback will be yet.
“I think the backup is where there is going to be a lot of competition this year,” he added. “There are a number of guys that will probably take some snaps here through camp, and then we’ll just see who the best one is.”
Running back
Kienholz was also Pierre’s leading rusher last year, but the Govs have proven ability at running back this year.
Rising senior Brock Moser carried the rock 75 times for 511 yards and three touchdowns as a junior. He also caught 19 passes for 171 yards and a touchdown.
“We’ll have him doing some different things this year. He’ll kind of be all over the field for us,” Steele said. “He’ll be another great weapon for us to have back there, and (I’m) expecting a good year from him.”
Trevor Rounds, a rising junior, also saw some playing time in 2022, finishing with 15 carries for 95 yards and a touchdown. Steele mentioned rising seniors Trey Lewis and Chance Carda could be involved at tailback as well.
“I think the backfield is going to be very strong this year. We’re going to have a lot of options this year for some thunder-and-lightning style running.” Steele said. “And then if you add Cade running the ball as well, I think we’re going to have a lot of different options this year to run the ball.”
TE, WR
Rising senior Jett Zabel will be the starting tight end again for Pierre in 2023. Last year, the North Dakota State University commit had a team-high 54 receptions and 13 touchdowns, as well as 842 yards.
His efforts earned him First Team All-State and All-ESD honors.
With another year under his belt, Zabel is primed for an even bigger year as a senior.
"Jett’s going to be a mismatch problem for a lot of people," Steele said. "He’s really developed some good speed and agility, so I think that down the field is going to be a mismatch on the linebackers. And you know, the ability to flex him out with our tight end depth — (he) can bring some size mismatches on some corners."
Senior Jackson Edman also contributed at the tight end position in 2022, totaling 11 receptions, 116 yards and four touchdowns.
For 2023, Steele said the tight end room will be the “biggest area of change” for his team. But in the same breath, Pierre’s head coach added that they will be very deep at the position, mentioning four names other than Zabel — rising junior Elijah Boutchee, rising senior Keenan Scott (missed last year due to injury), rising junior Colter Babcock and freshman Cooper Terwilliger.
“I think we’re going to have five, six or seven that can potentially play in a game. It’s going to be a lot of fun,” Steele said. “That really opens up the flexibility of our offense when we can add tight ends in the game.”
Zabel shared his thoughts on the tight end position this year.
“(We) should have a big year,” he said. “We got a lot of depth at that position. We’re pretty young, and we have some young people going. But, overall, I think we should be able to block and catch the football.”
At wide receiver, the Govs will have to replace two key contributors from last year’s team along with Kaiser — Jack Merkwan and Brecken Krueger.
Merkwan, now with the University of Sioux Falls (USF) football program, was one of the best to do it at his position in program history. Last year, as a senior, he had 48 passes for 1,058 yards and 11 touchdowns.
On top of being a two-time First Team All-State and two-time All-ESD, Merkwan ended his career as the program leader in receptions (123), yards (2,706) and touchdowns (28). His career receiving yards were also an 11AA record, passing Sioux Falls Lincoln’s Trey Naasz (2,337).
Krueger also had a productive senior campaign in 2022 as well, totaling 20 receptions, 379 yards and four touchdowns.
But rising senior Tyan Buus, who racked up 12 touchdowns and over 750 receiving yards at Sturgis Brown last fall, should help with making up for this production.
“Tyan coming in, he’s done really well and a great job of stepping in and not trying to do too much or too little, just being himself, putting his head down and working,” Steele said. “He’ll be a good addition.”
Steele made sure to note a rising junior receiver that could be in for a breakout year in 2023.
“George Stalley is the one that really had a phenomenal summer,” he said. “...(He’s) the one (out) of our guys coming back from last year that’s really stood out.”
Below those two at wideout, the competition is “wide open,” Steele said.
Offensive line
The Govs’ offensive line in 2023 has a mixed bag of certainties and questions.
Rising seniors Matthew Brewer and Matthew Coverdale return at tackle for Pierre — the team’s only two returning starters up front. Coverdale was a First Team All-State and All-ESD lineman last year despite missing the final four games due to a broken fibula.
Pierre will have to fill the remaining three spots that were occupied by Christian Busch, Jason Maciejczak and Joshua Switzer last fall.
Busch was two-time All-ESD, 2022 First Team All-State and an All-State Honorable Mention in 2021. He is now at USF playing football for the Cougars. Maciejczak, meanwhile, is in Lincoln, Nebraska, and will suit up for the Cornhuskers this fall.
The Govs gave up just 16 sacks a year ago.
Steele said he is looking for rising junior Zayden Rounds to start at center, adding there will be competition for the two guard spots.
“That’s going to be the other fun part of that group is the high competition,” Steele said. “There’s probably going to be six guys going for two spots. Any time you got that many kids competing for two spots, you know you’re going to end up with really good ones to start.”
Steele added that Brewer can move inside to guard if needed.
Defense
Defensively, Pierre was solid in 2022. The Govs racked up 31 sacks and averaged 2.6 per game while allowing an average of just 15.5 points and 242.9 total yards. They were also opportunistic, tallying 19 interceptions and averaging 1.6 per contest.
Even with key contributors gone, Lewis thinks Pierre’s 2023 defense will be “phenomenal,” and Steele is looking forward to see how his team stacks up on that side of the ball.
“I think we’re really, really excited about our defense,” Steele said. “Two of our DBs are already committed to play Division-II football, we got a linebacker committed to play Division-II football, we’ve got another guy that’s probably going to end up playing Division-II football. So we got a lot of ability on our defense. Our linebacking corps is going to be as good as we’ve had in a while, our DBs could be the best that we’ve had in a while. And up front, we’re going to be a little bit smaller than we have been in a while. But we’re going to be very athletic, very quick off the ball. So I think it’s going to be a really fast, flying-around type of defense this year.”
Defensive line
As mentioned above, Pierre graduated key contributors up front from last year’s squad, but the Govs return talent on the defensive line.
Maciejczak and Joshua Rydberg were the most disruptive forces up front for Pierre in 2022. The Nebraska Cornhusker tallied 34 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss (TFL) and three sacks, making him First Team All-State and All-ESD. Rydberg totaled 56 tackles, 12 TFL and 2.5 sacks. He is now a wrestler at USF.
But the Govs return two proven defensive linemen in Boutchee and rising senior Emmit Andersen. Boutchee ended last season with 15 tackles and four TFL while Andersen had 45 tackles, six TFL, a sack, pass breakup (PBU) and an interception (INT).
Steele described Andersen and Boutchee as “extremely athletic.”
“Emmit is one of our strongest, pound-for-pound, kids in this program. And Emmit is going to have a lot of flexibility in terms of playing inside and on the outside,” Steele said. “So I think they’ll bring a huge element.”
Steele added that the same six that will be competing for those offensive line positions will also compete for the open DL spots.
Linebacker
Linebacker for the Govs in 2023 will be very similar to the defensive line in regards to replacing productive starters while returning talented players.
Pierre graduated three senior linebackers from last year’s team — Gavin Stotts, Deegan Houska and Chase Carda.
Stotts was First Team All-State and All-ESD last year after recording a team-high 131 tackles and 17 TFL, as well as three sacks, two forced fumbles, a PBU and an INT. And due to late-season injuries on the offensive line, he played OL and received the Most Outstanding Lineman Award in the 2022 11AA State Championship Game when Pierre beat Tea Area, 35-20, on Nov. 12 at the DakotaDome.
Houska racked up 55 tackles, 5.5 TFL, six PBU and an INT last fall while Carda had 38 tackles, 14 TFL, a team-best five sacks, two PBUs, two INTs and a forced fumble.
Even with those three players gone, the Govs still have a talented linebacker room.
Lewis and Chance Carda returned for their senior seasons, and both made their mark in 2022. Lewis, a USF commit, ended his junior campaign with 63 tackles, 11 TFL, four sacks, three PBUs and two INTs. He also returned a fumble for a touchdown against Huron on Oct. 7. Pierre won that game easily, 59-7.
Carda, meanwhile, had 73 tackles, 6.5 TFL, four sacks, a forced fumble, PBU and INT.
Lewis said Carda will fill in Stotts’ role at inside linebacker this fall.
“A big body like Stotts, can tackle like Stotts, a wrestler — (he) kind of fits the criteria,” Lewis added.
The Cougars commit described himself and the others as linebackers.
“I’m more of a coverage guy. But the other two, they’re heavy, heavy run game,” Lewis said. “They’ll help out when crossers come (and) light up wide receivers if they come towards them. But they’re mainly on the run game.”
All in all, Lewis is feeling confident about Pierre’s linebackers in 2023.
“Our linebackers are pretty stacked this year,” he said. “I think a lot of tackles, a lot of stats are going to be put up this year. I don’t think there’s a lot getting past them.”
Steele explained the plan for the remaining linebacker spots.
“We’ll have some competition at another inside (linebacker) spot. Outside, I think we’re looking at Titian Winkler right now,” Steele said. “He’s had a great summer, really factored in well. Just another guy that puts his head down and works really hard. And then on the other side, we got some other guys that we’re looking at as well.”
Defensive back
Steele saw two players from his secondary graduate that were major contributors to last year’s title run as well.
Jayden Wiebe racked up 25 tackles, three PBUs and a team-high four INTs. On top of being a 2021 All-State Honorable Mention, he made First Team All-State last season as a returner, scoring two touchdowns on special teams. Wiebe joined Merkwan and Busch as part of the USF football program.
Jacob Mayer was a solid option at DB for Pierre over the previous two years. He was a two-time First Team All-State and two-time All-ESD honoree. Mayer ended his senior season with 41 tackles, two TFL, a sack, three PBUs and an INT.
And while Kienholz’s primary role last year was playing quarterback, he also recorded nine tackles and three interceptions in the secondary.
But for the Govs, they have two talented DBs that contributed last year and will play at the collegiate level next fall — rising seniors Spencer Skjonsberg and Spencer Easland.
Skjonsberg, a Minnesota State University Mankato commit, tallied 20 tackles and two PBUs. Easland finished last season with seven tackles, three PBUs, two INTs and a pick-six versus Huron. He is currently committed to Wayne State College (Nebraska).
Having Skjonsberg and Easland will be a luxury for the Govs this season, according to Steele.
“They’re both huge,” Steele said. “To have 6-foot-1, 6-foot-2 DBs is really, really good at any level, especially at the high school level.”
Pierre’s head coach mentioned Buus and Carson Stoeser could see some action. He also said he could possibly use Kaiser in “certain situations.”
“We’ve got a lot of depth there, and our top-end in the back is just really, really good — and really tall,” Steele said. “You know, the size and athleticism is what I think we’re going to have that we haven’t had in a while.”
2023 season
The Govs begin their quest for a seventh consecutive state title on the road at Aberdeen Central on Aug. 25.
The goal for Steele and company is to win another title, but they plan to take one step at a time towards reaching it.
“We want to start out and see what we’re made of here. You know, hopefully, get better and better throughout the year, so when it comes playoff time, we’re ready to make a run and, hopefully, go for seven,” Steele said. “But we realize it’s a long journey, it’s a long season. So there’s a lot of work to be done, but we’re just hoping to get off on the right foot here this week and then continue building from there.”
Last year, the Govs throttled the Golden Eagles, 54-15, at Hollister Field. But this time, it will be a road matchup for Pierre.
The last time the Govs fell to the Golden Eagles was in 2017 in Aberdeen (13-10).
Kickoff for this year’s game will be at 7 p.m.
“The first game versus Aberdeen is going to be very intriguing. Their line is mostly back, they’re going to be really strong up front. So that will be a very interesting game,” Steele said. “You never really know what teams change or don’t change. Once you get into that first game, you can kind of see what everybody else has got and then go from there. But yeah, it’s going to be an interesting season, and we’ll have fun.”
