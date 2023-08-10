This is a series of stories the Capital Journal will do to preview the 2023 high school football season for teams in central South Dakota.

The six-time defending 11AA state champion Pierre Governors hit the football field for the first time in nearly eight months when they held their opening practice — known as the “County Fair” — Monday morning at T.F. Riggs High School.

Steve Steele
Buy Now

Steve Steele looks to become the first head coach in South Dakota history to win a seventh consecutive state title. He is entering his eighth season at Pierre.
Cade Kaiser
Buy Now

Pierre's Cade Kaiser performs an army crawl during Monday's practice. Kaiser will be the Govs' starting quarterback this season.
Jett Zabel
Buy Now

Pierre's Jett Zabel jogs during Monday's practice.
Trey Lewis
Buy Now

Pierre's Trey Lewis performs a bear crawl during Monday's practice.
Keenan Scott
Buy Now

Pierre's Keenan Scott during a sled drill.

Was the information in this article useful?


Austin Nicholson | 605-307-5502

Tags

Load comments