On Thursday in Fort Pierre, the Stanley County Buffaloes football team completed another day of fall camp, as they ready themselves for another season on the gridiron.
“We’re excited,” Stanley County sixth-year head coach Max Foth said during Thursday’s practice. “You know, we’ve had a really good fall camp so far. We’ve got a ton of athletes that are flying around. They’re more confident now just because they’re older and a lot of them have varsity experience. All of them have junior varsity experience at this point. That confidence just makes them play faster. And when you play faster, you know, good things happen, both on offense and on defense.”
Barret Schweitzer, one of five seniors on this year’s squad, likes how the 2023 Buffs are shaping up thus far.
“I feel like we’re looking pretty good,” he said. “Last year, we were pretty young and had to fill a lot of roles from the year before. Those guys have had a year of experience. I think we’ve matured as a team, and we’re looking a lot better.”
Before taking a deeper dive into this year’s Buffs, here’s how they fared in 2022.
2022 team
Stanley County struggled last year, finishing 3-6 (2-2 at home, 1-4 away) and 16th in 9AA. The Buff’s three wins came against Dupree (42-29), White River (43-16) and Lemmon/McIntosh (34-14).
Stanley County’s 2022 season came to an end after a 58-8 loss to eventual state champion Wall in the first round of the playoffs.
Foth saw four of his seniors graduate — wide receiver and defensive back Chase Hanson, lineman Tyler Leiferman, lineman Nathaniel Nelson and fullback and linebacker Riley Runge.
“Last year was all about a growing experience, kind of learning what it takes to win and figuring those things out,” Foth said. “And we’ve really picked up where we left off last year. You know, we’re playing better football at this point in the year than we were last year, and we’re learning each day. Last year was an important part for us. You know, just a lot of adversity, overcoming that and, hopefully, making it better for us.”
Now, here is a look at this year’s Buffs.
Offense
Last season, Stanley County scored 20.3 points per game. The Buffs also averaged 208 rushing yards and 163 yards through the air.
Those numbers have a good chance at improving on all counts, since they return eight starters on that side of the ball.
Foth said they’re going to use what worked well last year and “toss” what didn’t.
“We’re going to be a tough team to play because I think we’re going to be a good mix of run and pass. I think we’re going to be a good mix of spread game and heavy game,” he added. “You know, I think we got the kind of athletes out there to kind of keep people on their toes. So offensively, we’re going to try to find weaknesses in our opponent. Whether that’s spreading the field out or getting down in the ‘I’ formation and getting after it.”
Senior Broch Zeeb feels the Buffs are primed for great things this year, offensively.
“I think we can have a big year,” Zeeb said. “We can move the ball against most teams that we’re going to play. Hopefully, we’ll do that.”
Quarterback
Zeeb will start his second season at quarterback. The 6-foot-4 senior threw 12 touchdowns last fall, and he showed off his running ability quite a few times in his junior season as well.
Foth called Zeeb a “special player” and said his quarterback has a “high ceiling.”
“I can have a big year actually,” Zeeb said. “Just gotta get my guys the ball and let them take care of it.”
Stanley County’s backup quarterback will be 5-foot-9 sophomore Weston Prince.
“He’s played quarterback all the way through junior high. He did some backup stuff for us last season,” Foth said. “Young kid, coming around, bright future. He’s got a great one to learn from ahead of him in Broch.”
Running back
Running back will be another strength for the Buffs as well because they return Colton Brady, who Foth said ran for nearly 1,000 yards last season as a sophomore.
The 5-foot-11 junior now has another season under his belt, and he put on some muscle over the offseason.
“Right now, Colton Brady has had one of the best summers that I’ve had a player have at Stanley County,” Foth said. “This year, he lifted weights and had massive gains in the weight room, and he weighed in at 185 (pounds) at the start of fall camp.
“The future is really bright for Colton Brady. He’ll be our starting running back, and we’re looking for him to make big plays this year.”
Even though Brady will be the primary option at tailback, Foth will have others contribute at the position as well.
“We know it’s a long season, and we don’t want to give the ball to Colton 20-25 times a game,” Foth said. “We’ve got a lot of really good athletes out here, so we’re going to look to mix it up with Barret Schweitzer — Paxton Deal playing wide receiver is going to get plenty of touches to be able to run and catch the football. I think we do a nice job as a staff of trying to keep balance and mix that football around, so they can’t key on one player too much.”
TE, WR
Stanley will return both of its starters at tight end — Blaize Frost (junior) and Q Bourne (sophomore). Foth feels that the position group can do big things this fall.
“I think, just like with everybody else, I think the ceiling is really high with that group,” he said. “I think they’re physical, I think they’re fast, I think they’re aggressive.”
At wide receiver, it will be Schweitzer, sophomore Paxton Deal and sophomore Brendon Bothwell as the headliners. They will look to fill the void of Hanson, who was a key contributor last year.
Offensive line
Juniors Noah Baldwin and Hayden Roggow and sophomore Case Kolda are all back for the Buffs after starting on the offensive line last season. Baldwin and Roggow will play guard while Kolda will be at center.
“We like the confidence our offensive line plays with,” Foth said. “We may not be the biggest offensive line in 9AA. But I think, athlete for athlete, we’ll be able to move, we’ll be able to run just as good as some of the top teams in our league. That’s going to help us a ton.”
Defense
In 2022, Foth’s defense allowed 30.7 points per game. But he returns seven starters on that side of the ball.
Foth said the defensive scheme will be similar with a few small tweaks.
“It’s about the same thing as the offensive side. We have a ton of players back,” he said. “Maybe not the biggest team, but I think, athlete for athlete, we should be a really fast defense, which can cause a lot of problems for offenses.”
Defensive line
Stanley County’s head coach didn’t name potential starters on the defensive line, but the Buffs will bring back plenty of experience at that position group.
“We’re still working on who’s going to go where,” Foth said. “The biggest thing with our defensive line is we’re bringing back everybody that played a ton of snaps for us last year. We’re bringing back starters, and we’re bringing back kids that played well last year but were a little bit undersized. And they’re a little bit bigger now. I think it’s going to be fun to watch our D-line go and make some plays.”
Linebacker
Schweitzer headlines the linebacker spot for Stanley County this year. The senior started at outside linebacker last season, and Foth thought Schweitzer was one of the better linebackers in the Big Dakota Conference as a junior.
This year, Schweitzer will man the same spot, and he believes he can have a “pretty solid year.”
Schweitzer shared what he’s been working on this offseason.
“Last year, I kind of struggled with always making sure that I’m not reading the backfield and just reading my keys,” he said. “So, this year, (Coach Foth) has been having me try to work more on that and make sure I have my outside contain.”
Sophomore Cash Richardson, who started at nose tackle in 2022, has moved to OLB, so he could see some action there as well.
But the inside linebacker spot isn’t as clear. Foth said that position will be a rotation of guys and even mentioned Zeeb could move down from safety at times to play ILB.
Overall, Schweitzer is confident in Stanley County’s linebacker room.
“I think we’re looking pretty good,” he said. “We’ve got some new kids that came over from Pierre, so that’s kind of made our linebackers a little bit bigger than we were last year. We have some depth, so if someone needs a sub or something, we can do it. That’ll really help out a lot I think.”
Defensive back
At defensive back, Zeeb will be the veteran back there alongside Bothwell, Deal, Prince and sophomore Landon Bame. They will try to fill the void of Hanson there as well.
“Love the speed at DB,” Foth said. “We’ve got a lot of athletes that we can mix in at our secondary.”
Deal led the team interceptions (six) last year as a freshman. And with a season under his belt, he could have a bigger impact as a sophomore.
“He’s got a nose for the football. He loves the game. He really understands that he wants to be coached well,” Foth said of Deal. “The thing that makes me the most happy is — he wasn’t the best tackler last year as a freshman. Being undersized and having varsity guys, that’s a hard thing. He’s gotten bigger and stronger in the weight room. And here in fall camp, he’s been way more physical. It just speaks to that weight room and that confidence in the young man.”
“Paxton is going to make a lot of plays for us this year and the next two after that as well,” Foth added.
2023 schedule
Stanley County begins its 2023 season on the road at Sully Buttes on Friday.
Foth explained what the goal is for this year’s team.
“I think the biggest thing for us is that we want to try to host a playoff game. That’s always a goal that we have,” he said. “And we know that’s a high goal, especially considering last year’s team. Many people may think we’re (still) a year away just because we have so many sophomores out there and juniors. But I think we’re really talented at the senior class. I think those guys do a nice job. And with so many freshmen and sophomores playing last year, I think that’s going to make them more excited and confident for this one.”
“We have high expectations, and we want to go prove what we’ve done in the weight room matters and prove we can go win some good games,” Foth added.
As mentioned above, the Buffs face the Chargers in Week 1 in Onida. Sully Buttes defeated Stanley County, 16-6, in Fort Pierre a season ago.
Kickoff for this year’s matchup is slated for 7 p.m.
“I’ve got a ton of respect for Tom (Moore). He does a great job with his team,” Foth said. “You know, they’re always lined up in the right place, defensively. You’re very rarely going to have them in a ‘gotcha’ moment, and ‘we tricked you’ and something worked here. We’re going to have to be more physical than they are and try to move them out of those spots.”
“I know they lost their quarterback. The (Landon) Hepker kid was a really good player last year for them, so I know they’re going to be looking for that,” Foth added. “And that kind of puts us at a disadvantage, too, because we’re unsure what their offense is going to look like without him. He was such a pivotal point of their offense last season. It’s a difficult matchup because of all the unknowns. But we hope that with all our weight room stuff that we’ve done in the offseason and throughout all of our fall camp, if we’re a good version of ourselves, we should give ourselves a good chance in that Week 1 matchup.”
