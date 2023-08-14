This is a series of stories the Capital Journal will do to preview the 2023 high school football season for teams in central South Dakota.
The Sully Buttes Chargers football team continued their preparation for the 2023 season Wednesday morning, practicing at Sully Buttes High School.
They completed drills that worked on their physicality, defensive skills, conditioning, among other areas.
“Our practices have been pretty darn good. They were good last year,” Sully Buttes second-year head coach Tom Moore said following Wednesday’s practice. “You know, this group, they’re pretty tight with each other. This group is even tighter than the group last year. They don’t complain much about doing stuff differently, they just do it. And as a coach, that’s pretty nice to have.”
Before an in-depth look at this year’s Chargers, here’s how they did in 2022.
2022 team
Last year, Sully Buttes finished with a more than respectable 7-3 record (4-1 at home, 3-1 away) and placed fourth in the 9B standings. The Chargers beat Potter County, 14-12, on Oct. 20 in the first round of the playoffs in Onida but then lost at home to Irene-Wakonda, 36-30, a week later in the quarterfinals.
For Sully Buttes, 2022 marked the most wins in a single season since 2019 when the Chargers went 10-1 in 9A.
Moore lost seven seniors from last season’s team — lineman Chase Yellow Hawk, quarterback Landon Hepker, lineman Isaiah Hofer, wide receiver and DB Marshall Wittler, running back and linebacker Thomas Farries, lineman Reese Voorhees and lineman Tyler Marshall.
Hepker was an All-State linebacker as well, and Voorhees was an All-State honorable mention at his position.
“A lot of people grew last year,” Moore said. “Once people started believing and had success, things just started changing big time — it was fun. We had some hiccups throughout the year, but it was a team that battled hard and played hard. It was a fun group.”
Now, here is how Sully Buttes will shape up this year.
Offense
The Chargers scored an average of 26.8 points in 2022, highlighted by 50-point performances at Langford Area (52-16) and versus Sunshine Bible Academy (50-0).
Sully Buttes was run-heavy last year. But the Chargers have implemented a different offense that will use more pass plays, and Moore said it will be more balanced this fall.
“Right away, I was skeptical about where our placing was going to be and who’s going to be where,” Chargers junior Trever Marshall said of the new-look offense. “But I think, over these few practices, we’ve been really putting it together. We got several players that can play different positions, so I think we’ll be perfect. Our offense is going to be smooth.”
Marshall isn’t sure of what the strengths of Sully Buttes will be on that side of the ball yet, but he believes his team will do plenty of damage, offensively.
“We’ll have to see after the first game,” he said. “But from what I’ve experienced, it’s going to be really tough to play defense against. We’re going to expose defenses and show people what we can do.”
Quarterback
One of the biggest spots Moore will have to fill in 2023 will be at quarterback.
Hepker had a very productive senior season last fall. He passed for more than 1,000 yards and also ran for over 800 yards, showing his dual-threat ability.
Junior Lucas Arcoren and sophomore Wesley Wittler have been battling for the QB1 spot so far through fall camp. Arcoren played primarily running back and defensive back for the Chargers in 2022 while Wittler was at quarterback and defensive back.
“Both of them see the field pretty darn well,” Moore said. “So I think their throwing windows are going to be better than last year. They’re going to be able to step off two or three reads instead of one to two reads.”
Moore continued.
“That’s where Landon got more comfortable, being able to just run. I think these guys are going to want to throw it before they run with it. (But) they’re both going to be capable runners,” he said. “It’s just going to be figuring out how we want to do our offense and how we’re going to do things. If we’re going to keep it kind of like last year, we’ll probably give Lucas more (reps). If we’re going to try to throw it more, we’re going to give it to Wesley.”
Running back
If Arcoren doesn’t get the quarterback job, he will be the primary option at running back for Sully Buttes.
The junior had more than 400 rushing yards last season.
“I’m a very different running back — I’m small,” he said. “But I can (go) through you and around you — I’m a very physical guy.”
Arcoren can be a threat in the passing game as well, as he tallied 100 receiving yards in addition to his rushing totals last year.
Whether it's Arcoren or someone else at running back, the Chargers will have to replace Farries, who was a multi-purpose back for them last fall. He finished with more than 800 rushing yards and 300 receiving yards.
TE, WR
Whoever the quarterback will be, he will have plenty of options to throw the ball to this fall.
Sully Buttes’ receiving corps will feature players such as senior Logan Severson, junior Gavin Barber, Marshall, junior Eli Mercer and sophomore Gavin Colson.
All those players listed measured in around or above six feet.
“We definitely have a larger skill group than we do linemen,” Severson, the team’s only senior, said. “And so, I think that gives a lot of flexibility to do stuff with different people because we have many different options.”
Severson went into more detail on the talent at these two positions.
“Gavin (Barber) and Trever, they’re usually two of our bigger guys. They’re usually tight ends. And so, on the outside, they’re going to most likely win the 1-on-1 battles that they got,” Severson said. “And then with myself, Eli and Gavin Colson, we’re more shifty, and are going to be a little bit more sneaky and can get around people, turn on a dime and make plays.”
Severson added that this versatility and overall depth will be a strength for the Chargers’ receivers this season.
“So that way, the same person isn’t getting beat on all game,” he said. “We can kind of get everybody different reps.”
Offensive line
On the offensive line, Moore named three juniors — Bo McGee, Taydon LaRosh and Ely Heuertz. McGee will be the only returning starter from last year.
According to Moore, McGee and likely LaRosh will be at guard while Heuertz will play center.
“I think it’ll be exciting to see how they do,” Moore said. “That’s one spot that, last year, we did a good job of getting better and better. Coming in, I never would have never guessed Reese would have been an all-state player. But he played well the first game, and every game, he got better and better. He turned out to be a pretty darn good lineman towards the end of the year. So it will be interesting. It will be a spot that will get better as the year goes.”
Defense
Moore’s 2022 defense was solid, allowing just 17.4 points per game.
The Chargers head coach acknowledged that they won’t have the depth like last year, but he believes they could still be formidable on that side of the ball in 2023.
“We have like 19 high schoolers out for football. So we won’t have numbers, but we’ll have just the right pieces to be pretty solid,” Moore said.
Moore added that they will run the same defensive scheme they have for a number of years.
“Anyone that’s played us won’t be shocked by what we do,” he said. “We’ll just change alignments and stuff as it goes.”
Defensive line
Sully Buttes will have similar faces on its defensive front, as Moore mentioned McGee and LaRosh will play there as well.
While he doesn’t know who will fill the third spot yet, Moore said the defensive line could be the team’s deepest position group.
“There’s a possibility that we could have four or five linemen, which we haven’t had that luxury in years,” he added. “Those two I’m assuming are going to be the starters. Who’s going to be the third one? I’m not sure yet. We got three of them that could be — and that could change as the year goes.”
Linebacker
Linebacker could be a strength for the Chargers as well. Marshall will play outside and Barber inside, and the two both bring experience at the position.
They will look to fill the void of Hepker and Farries.
Marshall described the team’s linebackers as a whole.
“We read, and we go. Read and go, read and go, read and go. Hit, hit, hit. That’s all we’re going to do this year,” he said. “We’re going to practice on forced fumbles and stuff like that. That’s what we’re looking for mostly, and then just hitting hard.”
Defensive back
At defensive back, Severson will be the veteran back there alongside Arcoren. Colson, Mercer and junior Teghan Westphal all played the position last year, so they could be options for Moore as well.
Arcoren will be moving from linebacker to defensive back — a position he’s played in the past.
“He knows what he’s doing,” Severson said. “He’s a hard hitter, and (he’s) shifty, quick and can light people up.”
“And then myself and the other guys around, I feel like we’re a pretty strong DB group that can hopefully shut down a lot of teams’ passing game,” Severson added.
2023 schedule
Moore and his Chargers will open their 2023 campaign versus Stanley County on Friday.
Moore shared his team’s goals for this year.
“Obviously, our goal is to win a state championship,” he said. “But, you know, a realistic goal would be to win a second-round (playoff) game.”
As mentioned above, the Chargers host the Buffaloes in Week 1, with kickoff slated for 7 p.m. Even though Sully Buttes won this matchup last year, Moore isn’t taking Stanley County lightly.
“They’re going to be super athletic. That’s one thing is they’re going to have more numbers — they’re going to have more athletes to pick from,” he said. “We know that they’re going to be able to do a lot of different things based on the talent that they have.”
“They should be a pretty solid team this year based on the things they did last year,” Moore continued. “Knowing them, they’re going to be talented. You know, Max (Foth) does a good job over there with things, so I know they’re going to be prepared and ready to go.”
