This is a series of stories the Capital Journal will do to preview the 2023 high school football season for teams in central South Dakota.

The Sully Buttes Chargers football team continued their preparation for the 2023 season Wednesday morning, practicing at Sully Buttes High School.

Tom Moore
Tom Moore enters his second season as the Chargers head coach.
Chargers
The Sully Buttes Chargers finished 7-3 and fourth in the 9B standings last season.
Gavin Barber
Sully Buttes' Gavin Barber in a three-point stance during Wednesday's practice.
Bo McGee
Sully Buttes' Bo McGee during Wednesday's practice.
Logan Severson
Sully Buttes' Logan Severson blocks his teammate during Wednesday's practice.
Preston Kinney
Sully Buttes' Preston Kinney sheds a block during "The Gauntlet" drill.

