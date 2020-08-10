The Clark Traders defeated the Four Corners 11-5 in the first round of the South Dakota Amatuer Baseball State Tournament at Cadwell Park in Mitchell on Sunday despite committing five errors.
The Traders and Four Corners went into the fourth inning tied 3-3. The Traders scored five runs in the fourth inning to take an 8-3 lead. Four Corners was able to score a couple more runs, but it wasn’t meant to be. Three of the five Four Corners runs came on errors. The Traders outhit Four Corners 15-7 in their 11-5 victory.
Zach Toben was the winning pitcher for the Traders. He lasted nine innings, allowing seven hits and five runs while striking out five.
JD Farley took the loss for Four Corners. He surrendered eight runs on ten hits over four innings, striking out three and walking one.
The 2020 season for Four Corners ended with the loss on Sunday. The Traders will play the Wynot Expos on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT. The State Amateur Baseball Tournament will conclude this coming Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.