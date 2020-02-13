Senior wrestler Jaret Clarke and sophomore gymnasts Marissa Mathews were named this week’s PACA-Avera Athletes of the Week. Here are their nominations:
Mathews has worked to become a consistent beam competitor for Governor Gymnastics since filling an open varsity spot at the beginning of the season. This weekend she helped the Governor Gymnastics team qualify for the SDHSAA State Gymnastics meet in Aberdeen. Mathews’ stuck beam routine at ESD qualified for individual day at her first State Gymnastics meet. She continues to work hard at practice to build her skill level on all events, and has added a layout salto to her bar routine.
Clarke collected four wins on Saturday en route to a fifth place finish at the Yankton Invitational. This weekend was by far the best version of Clarke the Govs coaches have seen wrestle to date, and it showed with his highest finish at a tournament. Clarke won two matches by pin, a decision over an opponent to whom he lost to last weekend, and an overtime win. Clarke is an athlete that over the past couple years has wrestled in three different weight classes in order to help his team in any way he can. His efforts and willingness to do whatever for the team has not gone unnoticed by the coaching staff or his fellow teammates.
