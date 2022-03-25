The Class AA All-State girls basketball team was announced on Friday. The team is selected by the South Dakota Basketball Coaches Association. No Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors were selected.
Leading the way on the first team is Class AA Girls Basketball Player of the Year Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda from Sioux Falls Washington. The Texas commit averaged 18 points and eight rebounds per game. O’Gorman senior Hannah Ronsiek averaged 18.6 points and 5.5 rebounds per game, while Brandon Valley junior Hilary Behrens averaged 16.4 points and 3.8 rebounds per game. Rapid City Stevens senior Jayda McNabb averaged 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists per game while O’Gorman sophomore Mahli Abdouch averaged 13.1 points and 5.4 assists per game. Rapid City Central senior Josie Hill rounds out the first team. She averaged 12.4 points and 9.2 rebounds per game.
The second team is led by Harrisburg senior Emilee Boyer, who averaged 14 points and 9.4 rebounds per game. Sioux Falls Jefferson junior Cierra Watkins averaged 11.7 points and 4.3 rebounds per game, while Mitchell sophomore Sawyer Stoebner averaged 15.9 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. Huron senior Bella Shreeve averaged 11.9 points and four rebounds per game. Brookings senior Ainsley Shelsta averaged a double-double with 15 points and 10.3 rebounds per game. Yankton senior Ellie Karolevitz rounds out the second team. She averaged 15 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.
This is the third All-State nomination for Mwenentanda and Ronsiek. McNabb, Boyer and Behrens have been honored twice.
The Class AA State Tournament was won by the O’Gorman Knights. They defeated Rapid City Stevens 49-42 in the championship game on March 12.
