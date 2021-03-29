The 3-Class Shootout Basketball All-Star event was held at the McCook Central Auditorium in Salem on Saturday. The day saw the Class AA teams sweep through the competition en route to a couple of All-Star championships. Pierre’s Caytee Williams was a part of the Class AA girls team.
On the girls side, Class AA opened up the day by defeating Class A 85-77. Class AA was down 51-40 at halftime, but they responded by outscoring Class A 27-14 in the third quarter.
O’Gorman’s Isabelle Moore led the way for Class AA with 20 points. The Harrisburg duo of Brecli Honner and Carolyn Haar had 19 and 14 points, respectively. Class A was led by West Central’s Cassidy Siemonsma, who had 14 points and 13 rebounds. Winner’s Kalla Bertram had 14 points, while Tea Area had 10 points. Pierre’s Caytee Williams had four points.
The second game of the day saw the Class AA girls team defeat Class B 79-76 due in part to a strong fourth quarter. Class AA was up 58-57 going into the fourth quarter. They outscored Class B 21-19 in the final quarter to clinch the victory.
Honner led Class AA with 18 points. Haar had 15 points and 11 rebounds, while Aberdeen Central’s Abby Kopecky had 15 points. Williams had two points and three steals.
Centerville’s Haley Meyer led Class B with 17 points. White River’s Caelyn Valandra-Prue had 14 points, while Menno’s Morgan Edelman had 12 points. Waverly-South Shore’s Emily Kranz had 11 points and 12 rebounds.
On the boys side, Class AA’s first game saw them defeat Class A 126-97. Class AA outscored Class A in every quarter. They had five players in double figures, including three players with over 20 points.
Harrisburg’s Blaze Lubbers led Class AA with 27 points. O’Gorman’s Kade Moffit had 22 points, while Sioux Falls Washington’s Tahj Two Bulls had 20 points.
Class A had six players in double figures in points. They were led by the Vermillion duo of Dillon Gestring and Jakob Dobney, who had 16 points and 14 points, respectively. Sioux Valley’s Kelton Vincent had 14 points. Tri-Valley’s Riley Haynes and Sioux Falls Christian’s Xavier Van Beek each had 12 points.
Class AA ended the event by defeating Class B 118-94. Class AA held a 64-55 lead at halftime. They extended their lead to 82-64 after three quarters. Class AA put the finishing touches on their victory by outscoring Class B 36-30 in the fourth quarter.
Class AA was led by Moffit, who had 17 points and 11 rebounds. Rapid City Central’s Micah Swallow had 17 points and 10 rebounds, while Tahj Two Bulls had 16 points and 11 rebounds.
Leola/Frederick’s Isaac Sumption led Class B with 17 points. Howard’s Sam Aslesen and Langford Area’s Colin Frey each had 14 points, while Canistota’s Chase Merril had 13 points.
MVPs were awarded for each team. On the girls side, the MVPs were Harrisburg’s Brecli Honner, West Central’s Cassidy Siemonsma and White River’s Caelyn Valandra-Prue. Boys MVPs were Harrisburg’s Blaze Lubbers, Vermillion’s Dillon Gestring and Leola/Frederick’s Isaac Sumption. Sioux Falls Washington’s Tahj Two Bulls won the dunk contest in between the two boys games.
