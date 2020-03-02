Pierre T.F. Riggs student Melinda Clements was named the Pierre Fine Arts-First National Bank Performer of the Week for the Week of Feb. 17-22. Here is her nomination:
Clements is a hard worker, and a great choir student. She knows her role as an ensemble member, but she is not afraid to be a soloist either. In Chamber Choir, she hops back and forth between alto and soprano as she sings wherever she is needed. She has a great attitude and is very dependable. She recently received a superior on her vocal solo and a superior as part of an ensemble at Small Group Vocal Contest.
