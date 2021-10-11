The Lyman Raiders football team hosted the Philip Scotties at the Lyman Football Field in Presho on Friday night. The Raiders won 50-0.
The Raiders jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter thanks to two Colton Collin touchdown runs. Collins added a rare passing touchdown to Isaac Thomas in the second quarter. Junior quarterback Teagan Gourneau also threw a touchdown pass to Thomas to give the Raiders a 30-0 lead at halftime. The Raiders put the finishing touches on their victory after three more touchdown runs by Collins. The Scotties had three turnovers in the third quarter. The game ended with just over nine minutes to go in the fourth quarter via the mercy rule.
Collins led the Raiders with 261 rushing yards on 28 carries and five touchdowns. He completed one of two passes for 12 yards and a touchdown. Gourneau completed four of eight passees for 75 passing yards and a touchdown. He also had two interceptions defensively in the third quarter. Thomas had two catches for 35 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Junior Gunner Johnson had a fumble recovery in the third quarter.
Friday’s game was Senior Night for the Raiders. Seniors are Jacob Sazue, Shilo Mowry, Sam McClanahan, Stockton McClanahan, Colton Collins, Isaac Thomas, Zack Oldenkamp and TJ Moran.
The Scotties (3-4) are the no. 11 ranked team in Class 9A. It will not get easier for them, as they host the top ranked Herreid/Selby Area Wolverines (7-0) on Friday at Philip High School Football Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. MT.
The Raiders (6-1) are tied for second in Class 9AA. They will play the Jones County Coyotes (1-5, no. 13 in Class 9B) at the Jones County Football Field in Murdo on Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.