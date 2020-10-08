The Stanley County Lady Buffaloes hosted the Colome Cowgirls in a volleyball match at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre. The match served as the homecoming match for the Lady Buffs.

The Cowgirls defeated the Lady Buffs, 3-0. Set scores were 25-19, 25-22 and 25-13. No individual statistics were provided to the Capital Journal.

The Cowgirls improve to 9-3, while the Lady Buffs fall to 2-9. They have lost their last three matches. They are next scheduled to compete against the Potter County Lady Battlers (3-5) in Gettysburg on Monday. Matches are scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Tags

Load comments