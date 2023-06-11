After 12 games, the Oahe Zap finally found themselves in the win column when they beat the Hastings Sodbusters, 8-2, Saturday at Hyde Stadium.
Oahe finished with 10 hits and seven walks at the plate. Boone Lasater, who started at second base, and Andrew Beavers, who began at third base and later moved to shortstop, led the Zap with two stolen bases each.
The Zap used a six-run fifth inning to separate themselves in this one.
Left fielder Tyler Traphagen got Oahe on the board first with a two-run triple to right field, scoring Lasater and Beavers. Traphagen ended his night 2-for-3 at the dish.
Following a walk, right fielder Preston Lau brought home Traphagen to make it 3-0 Zap with still no outs. Oahe catcher Cy Probst kept the bats hot with a three-run home run to left field, making it 6-0 for the home team.
Probst finished 2-for-3 as well, including a double.
The Zap scored twice more in the eighth, thanks to a Traphagen sacrifice fly and Kyle Memarian single.
Oahe’s Jack MaDonald dominated on the mound versus Hastings. He threw a complete game on 93 pitches. MaDonald racked up eight strikeouts while allowing just six hits, two earned runs and a walk en route to his first win.
Now with the series tied at a game a piece, the Zap look to win it Sunday. Game 3 versus the Sodbusters begins at 5:35 p.m.
Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.
