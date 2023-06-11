cj logo

After 12 games, the Oahe Zap finally found themselves in the win column when they beat the Hastings Sodbusters, 8-2, Saturday at Hyde Stadium.

Oahe finished with 10 hits and seven walks at the plate. Boone Lasater, who started at second base, and Andrew Beavers, who began at third base and later moved to shortstop, led the Zap with two stolen bases each.

