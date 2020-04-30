Henry Pohlmeyer

Henry Pohlmeyer from South Dakota State University controls Jaden Van Maanen from North Dakota State University during their 149-pound match on Feb. 11 at Frost Arena in Brookings, SD.

 Dave Eggen/Inertia

South Dakota State University wrestlers Tanner Cook and Henry Pohlmeyer were named as Division I Scholar All-Americans by the National Wrestling Coaches Association on Thursday. Both wrestlers qualified for this year’s National Wrestling Championships. They compiled a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.0 during their careers.

Pohlmeyer ended his Jackrabbit wrestling career by compiling a 22-5 overall record in the 149 pound class. He earned a third straight trip to nationals after a runner-up finish at the Big 12 Wrestling Championship. Pohlmeyer majored in political science.

Cook made the starting lineup at semester break. He wrestled in the 165 pound class. Cook finished his first season in a Jackrabbit singlet by finishing with a 21-4 record, including a team high 14 wins by pinfall. Cook is majoring in marketing and communications.

175 Division I wrestlers in total from 63 schools were named to the 2019-20 Scholar All-American Team.

Tags

Load comments