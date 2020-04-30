South Dakota State University wrestlers Tanner Cook and Henry Pohlmeyer were named as Division I Scholar All-Americans by the National Wrestling Coaches Association on Thursday. Both wrestlers qualified for this year’s National Wrestling Championships. They compiled a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.0 during their careers.
Pohlmeyer ended his Jackrabbit wrestling career by compiling a 22-5 overall record in the 149 pound class. He earned a third straight trip to nationals after a runner-up finish at the Big 12 Wrestling Championship. Pohlmeyer majored in political science.
Cook made the starting lineup at semester break. He wrestled in the 165 pound class. Cook finished his first season in a Jackrabbit singlet by finishing with a 21-4 record, including a team high 14 wins by pinfall. Cook is majoring in marketing and communications.
175 Division I wrestlers in total from 63 schools were named to the 2019-20 Scholar All-American Team.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.