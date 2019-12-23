The Oahe Capitals played their toughest competition to date this season on Saturday afternoon when they played the Aberdeen Cougars at the Oahe Expo Center in Fort Pierre.
The Cougars dispatched of the Lady Capitals handily by a 13-0 score. They scored seven goals in the first period, and three goals in each of the next two periods. They got four goals by Kaitlyn Holland, and two goals each by Jocelyn Orr and Kailyn Poppen. Lady Capitals goalie Abagail Stewart-Fromm had 39 saves, while Cougars goalie Shelby Snow had two saves. The Cougars outshot the Lady Capitals 52-2, with the lone Lady Capitals shots coming in the first period. The Cougars had five penalties, while the Lady Capitals had two penalties.
The Lady Capitals (1-3) will play the Brookings Rangers (4-2) in their final game of 2019 on Saturday. Puck drop is scheduled for 5 p.m. CT.
Scoring Summary for Oahe Lady Capitals versus Aberdeen Cougars
First Period
A - Kailyn Poppen goal, assist by Jocelyn Orr
A - Kensington Eckhoff goal, assists by Kaitlyn Holland and Haiden Stoltenburg
A - Kailyn Poppen goal, assist by Justice Small
A - Kaitlyn Holland goal
A - Kaitlyn Holland goal, assists by Kensington Eckhoff and Ema Rehder
A - Kaitlyn Holland goal, assists by Kensington Eckhoff and Ema Rehder
A - Haiden Stoltenburg goal, assist by Lauren Scheel
Second Period
A - Ema Rehder goal, assist by Jocelyn Orr
A - Madalynn Witte goal
A - Kaitlyn Holland goal, assist by Kensington Eckhoff
Third Period
A - Jocelyn Orr goal, assists by Ema Rehder and Kailyn Poppen
A - Jocelyn Orr goal, assist by Ema Rehder
A - Kaitlyn Orr goal, assists by Kensington Eckhoff and Danielle Podoll
