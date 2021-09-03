Pierre T.F. Riggs senior outside hitter/defensive specialist Addison Cumbow and sophomore lineman Matthew Coverdale were named the PACA-Avera Athletes of the Week for the week of Aug. 23-28. Here is their nominations:
Cumbow played three strong matches for the Govs volleyball team in the libero position. Cumbow is comfortable running the back court and taking most defensive balls. She kept the Govs in system and capable of running plays on almost every opportunity. Aside from her hustle and hard work on the court, Cumbow takes her leadership role very seriously. It has been some time since Govs volleyball coaches have seen a group of girls come together and play as a team the way this team has so far this season. This is in large part due to the efforts Cumbow makes each day. A few things Cumbow does that show she goes above and beyond are leave notes with her teammates to make sure they are packing everything they need for the game and preparing the way they should. She huddles the group before and after each practice and during games to make sure they regroup and are ready to go. She is no doubt an assistant coach on the floor. She will be a large part of any success this group has this season. Her coaches are proud to have her as a co-captain on this team.
Coverdale did a fantastic job earning the starting center position for the Govs this fall with a great preseason and clear evidence of his work throughout the summer. His reward was the literal tall task that was the 6-foot-5-inch, 290 pound University of South Dakota commit from Harrisburg that he got to block every play in the game against Harrisburg. This is a challenge for any lineman, but especially for a sophomore’s first varsity start, giving up almost 100 pounds to his defender. He had a great game, never showing any hesitation or doubt by keeping his opponent in check all game. It was great to see the hard work and dedication he put into earning his position shine through in a great game against a great opponent.
