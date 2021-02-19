The Lyman Raiders girls basketball team hosted the rival Jones County Coyotes at the Lyman Gardens in Presho on Thursday. The Coyotes came away with a 61-39 victory.
The Coyotes got out to a 17-13 lead in the first quarter, as both teams played tough. The Coyotes kept up that momentum by taking a 35-20 lead into halftime, and 49-30 lead after three quarters. They put the finishing touches on their victory by outscoring the Raiders 12-9 in the fourth quarter. No individual statistics were provided to the Capital Journal.
The Coyotes (13-6, no. 4 in Region 7B) played the Bennett County Warriors (3-12, no. 3 in Region 7A) in Martin on Friday. The Raiders (2-17, no. 8 in Region 7B) played the Kadoka Area Kougars (5-13, no. 6 in Region 7B) at the Lyman Gardens in Presho on Friday. Both games were the regular season finale for both teams. Friday’s game was the final home game of the season for the Raiders, who have one senior in center Tanna Wells on the roster. Neither game was completed at press time.
