The University of South Dakota Coyotes women’s basketball team faced the no. 19 ranked Missouri State Lady Bears at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion on Monday night.
The Lady Bears took a 22-13 lead into the first quarter break. The Coyotes responded by outscoring the Lady Bears 14-9 in the second quarter, making the game 31-27 going into halftime. The Lady Bears increased their lead to 53-43 in the third. The Coyotes rallied, but they fell short of the win, losing 74-66.
The Coyotes were led by junior guard Monica Arens who had 19 points, 15 of which came from behind the arc. Senior guard Ciara Duffy had 12 points, six rebounds and four assists. Senior forward Taylor Frederick and junior guard Liv Korngable had a combined 17 points off the bench. Junior guard Chloe Lamb, who is from Onida, had three points, four assists and five rebounds.
The Lady Bears were led by a trio of senior guard Alexa Willard, sophomore forward Jasmine Franklin and junior guard Brice Calip. Willard had 21 points while Franklin had 12 points and 12 rebounds. Calib had 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists.
The Coyotes outscored the Lady Bears 19-13 in bench points and 28-26 in points in the paint. The Lady Coyotes had 12 turnovers to just five for the Lady Bears. The Lady Bears outscored the Coyotes 16-0 in fast break points.
The Lady Bears (6-1) will next see action against Kansas City (3-3) on Sunday in Springfield. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT. The Coyotes (5-1) will play a pair of games at the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout this weekend. They will play the Ohio State Buckeyes (3-2) on Friday and the Northern Illinois Huskies (2-3) on Saturday. Tip-off for Friday’s game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. CT while Saturday’s game is scheduled to start at 3:15 p.m. CT.
