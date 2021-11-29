The South Dakota Coyotes football team hosted the Southern Illinois Salukis in an FCS Playoff game at the DakotaDome in Vermillion on Saturday. The Salukis won 22-10.
The Salukis held a 3-0 lead after the first quarter thanks to a 50-yard field goal by Nico Gualdoni. They extended their lead to 13-0 at halftime. The Coyotes and Salukis traded field goals in the third quarter. The Coyotes looked to be gaining momentum when running back Travis Theis scored on a two yard run to make the game 16-10 in the fourth quarter. The Salukis put the final points on the board on a five yard run by sophomore running back Romeir Elliott.
The Salukis held a 407-347 total yardage edge. The Coyotes held a slight 236-233 passing yards advantage, while the Salukis outgained the Coyotes 174-111 on the ground. The Salukis held a 35:23 to 24:37 edge in time of possession.
Freshman quarterback Carson Camp, who had normally taken care of the ball for the Coyotes, had three interceptions thrown and one fumble lost. He completed 19 of 31 passes for 202 yards. Senior wide receiver Caleb Vander Esch had three catches for 51 yards. Senior linebacker Jack Cochrane had 12 tackles.
Sophomore safety Qua Brown had two interceptions to lead the Salukis, while sophomore safety Clayton Bush had one interception. Freshman safety Dorian Davis added one forced fumble. Freshman quarterback Nic Baker completed 21 of 30 passes for 210 yards and one touchdown. Junior wide receiver Avante Cox had 10 catches for 148 yards and one touchdown. Sophomore running back Romeir Elliott had 17 carries for 68 yards and one touchdown. Kicker Nico Gualdoni had made field goals of 50, 26 and 41 yards.
The Coyotes end their season with a record of 7-5. The Salukis (8-4) will next see action against the North Dakota State Bison (10-1) in the FCS Quarterfinals at the Fargodome in Fargo on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN+. The Salukis and Bison did not play each other during the fall, but the Salukis defeated the Bison 38-14 in Carbondale in the spring season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.