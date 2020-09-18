The Stanley County Lady Buffaloes volleyball team played the Jones County Coyotes in Murdo on Thursday night. The Coyotes were able to come away with a 3-0 victory.
Set scores were 25-23, 25-22 and 25-21. Both teams had 26 hitting errors each. The Coyotes hled a 30-25 kill advantage, and an 11-5 service ace advantage.
The Coyotes were led by sophomore middle hitter Jadyn Jensen, who had a game high 13 kills. Sophomore middle hitter Mallory Valburg had nine kills, three blocks and four aces.
The Lady Buffs were led by junior outside hitter Shaylee Tople, who had nine kills. Junior middle hitter Jordyn Sosa had seven kills, while sophomore outside hitter Kori Gabriel had four kills.
The Coyotes (3-5) are next scheduled to face the Highmore-Harrold Pirates (7-1) on Saturday. Matches are scheduled to start at noon. The Lady Buffs (2-7) were supposed to host the Big Dakota Conference Tournament on Saturday, but that tournament has been postponed, with a new date and time yet to be determined. They are next scheduled to play the Potter County Battlers (3-3) in Gettysburg on Thursday. Matches are scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. CT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.