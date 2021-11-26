South Dakota's Carson Camp, left, escapes a tackle attempt by South Dakota State's Quinton Hicks, 48, during their Missouri Valley Football Conference game at the DakotaDome in Vermillion. Also pictured is USD's Austin Goehring, 83.
The South Dakota Coyotes football team will host the Southern Illinois Salukis in the FCS playoffs at the DakotaDome in Vermillion on Saturday. The kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN+.
The Coyotes (7-4) lost 52-24 to the North Dakota State Bison in Fargo last week. They average 28.8 points per game while allowing 20.5 points per game.
The Salukis (7-4) lost 35-18 to the Youngstown State Penguins in Carbondale last week. They average 33.9 points per game while giving up 26.18 points per game.
The series between these two schools is tied at 3-3 despite both teams being in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. The Coyotes are 2-1 against the Salukis in Vermillion, with the Salukis winning the most recent matchup 48-28 in 2019.
The Coyotes are making their second ever FCS playoff appearance, including their first ever at the DakotaDome. The Coyotes have been to the playoffs six times. The DakotaDome has not hosted a playoff game since the Coyotes made a Division II National Championship run in 1986. Visiting teams this season are averaging 14 points, 102 rushing yards and 281 total yards at the DakotaDome. Only four active Coyotes have seen action in the Coyotes’ previous FCS playoff run in 2017.
The Salukis are making their 10th overall playoff appearance. They last appeared in the 2021 playoffs played in the spring. The Salukis’ 2021 spring season ended with a 31-26 loss to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.
