The University of South Dakota Coyotes women’s basketball team finished their 2019-20 season on top of the CollegeInsider.com Mid Major Poll in an announcement made last week.
The Coyotes were preseason favorites. They finished the season 30-2 overall, including 16-0 in the Summit League. They captured the Summit League Tournament title after defeating their rival South Dakota State. The Coyotes are the first team in Summit League history to run the table in the regular season and win the Summit League Tournament. Their average margin of victory during Summit League play was 32 points per game.
The Coyotes spent 10 weeks at No. 1 in the Mid-Major Poll. They finished at No. 17 in the Associated Press Poll, and No. 11 in the USA Today Coaches Poll. They set Summit League records in both polls.
The Mid-Major Poll is made up of teams from the following conferences: America East, Atlantic Sun, Big Sky, Big South, Big West, Colonial, Horizon, Ivy, Metro Atlantic, Mid-American, Mid-Eastern, Missouri Valley, Northeast, Ohio Valley, Patriot, Southern, Southland, Southwestern, Summit, Sun Belt, West Coast and Western Athletic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.