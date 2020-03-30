Summit League Basketball Tournament

Chloe Lamb #22 of the South Dakota Coyotes looks for a lane against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits during the women’s championship game at the 2020 Summit League Basketball Tournament in Sioux Falls, SD. 

 Richard Carlson/Inertia

The University of South Dakota Coyotes women’s basketball team finished their 2019-20 season on top of the CollegeInsider.com Mid Major Poll in an announcement made last week.

The Coyotes were preseason favorites. They finished the season 30-2 overall, including 16-0 in the Summit League. They captured the Summit League Tournament title after defeating their rival South Dakota State. The Coyotes are the first team in Summit League history to run the table in the regular season and win the Summit League Tournament. Their average margin of victory during Summit League play was 32 points per game.

The Coyotes spent 10 weeks at No. 1 in the Mid-Major Poll. They finished at No. 17 in the Associated Press Poll, and No. 11 in the USA Today Coaches Poll. They set Summit League records in both polls.

The Mid-Major Poll is made up of teams from the following conferences: America East, Atlantic Sun, Big Sky, Big South, Big West, Colonial, Horizon, Ivy, Metro Atlantic, Mid-American, Mid-Eastern, Missouri Valley, Northeast, Ohio Valley, Patriot, Southern, Southland, Southwestern, Summit, Sun Belt, West Coast and Western Athletic.

