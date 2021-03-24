The University of South Dakota Coyotes women’s basketball team saw their season come to an end on Monday night when they lost 67-47 to the Oregon Ducks in the first round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
The Ducks held a 25-8 lead after the first quarter. They extended that lead to 34-9 at halftime. The Coyotes woke up in the second half. They outscored the Ducks 38-33 in the second half, but it wasn’t enough to earn the victory.
The Ducks outshot the Coyotes in all three categories. They also held a 37-33 advantage in total rebounding, but the Coyotes held a 22-7 edge on the offensive boards. The Ducks had 23 turnovers, while the Coyotes had 14 turnovers. The Ducks also held a 6-0 blocks advantage.
Senior center Hannah Sjerven led the Coyotes with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Senior guard Liv Korngable had 15 points, while freshman guard Maddie Krull had seven points. Senior Chloe Lamb, who is a Sully Buttes alum, had six points. The Coyotes had one bench point in the loss.
Senior forward Erin Boley led the Ducks with 22 points. Sophomore forward Nyara Sabally had 17 points, while sophomore forward Sedona Prince had 12 points. The Ducks had nine bench points in the win.
The Coyotes end their season with a 19-6 record. Seniors on the team include Claudia Kunzer, Liv Korngable, Monica Arens, Chloe Lamb and Hannah Sjerven. However, the NCAA announced in October that all seniors in winter sports can have an extra year of eligibility at their current school if they choose to use it.
The Ducks (14-8) played the Georgia Bulldogs (21-6) in the second round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament on Wednesday afternoon. That game had not been completed as of the writing of this story.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.