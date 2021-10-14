Pierre T.F. Riggs sophomore football player Trey Lewis and freshman cross country runner LizBeth Crosby were named the PACA-Avera Athlete of the Week. Here are their nominations:
Crosby placed 16th in last week’s ESD XC Championships varsity race in Brandon. She was just one place away from being All-ESD. The thing that made this race so awesome was that she was probably 30th on paper going into the race based on times coming into the ESD race. Crosby decided she had nothing to lose, and she went for it early by running with girls she had never run with before. She showed great determination and guts. Crosby is only a freshman, and she has been either the first or second runner for the Govs all season. Coach Keyes had a coach approach him to ask who Crosby was because she ran a very aggressive race.
Lewis had a breakout game against the Watertown Arrows. He has been banged up throughout the course of the season, and he tried to be patient to fully heal from an offseason injury. Lewis ran the ball 18 times for 126 yards and two touchdowns. It’s not an easy thing to deal with an injury, and especially do so while not being able to practice or play. Lewis has stayed the course and continued to rehab to the best of his ability. He had an amazing game to help the Govs beat Watertown to keep them on track towards their team goals. His coaches are proud of his efforts, as Lewis prepared for his moment when it came. He made the most of it.
