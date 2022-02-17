The Central South Dakota Skating Club competed in the Sixth Annual Palace Ice Festival in Mitchell this past weekend. The CSDSC brought 14 skaters to the competition, many of whom earned first place in events.
Rosie Wesley placed first in Snowplow Sam Elements and Snowplow Sam Compete USA program, while Morgan Friedel placed first in Basic 4 Elements and Basic 1 to 6 Group A Light Entertainment Compete USA Showcase.
Liz Nemec placed first in the Basic 4 Compete USA Program. Ella Ferguson placed first in three events while Emma Brown placed first in three events. Suttyn Phelps, Kylianne Vermundson and Jazzy Fennell placed first in four events each.
Rae McVey placed first in the Pre-Juvenile Step Sequence. Skyler O’Bryan rounded out the group by placing first in Pre-Juvenile Dramatic Showcase and Excel Pre-Juvenile Free Skate.
Overall, the team took home 26 first places, 19 second places, nine third places, 10 fourth places, five fifth places and two sixth places. Vermundson passed her Pre-Preliminary Moves in Field and Free Skate tests, while Fennel passed her Preliminary Moves in Field test.
The CSDSC will be holding their Kaleido-Skate event at the Oahe Expo Center in Fort Pierre on March 26. Starting time is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT. Free-will donations and non-perishable food donations for PARS will be accepted.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.