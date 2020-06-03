CSDSC Seniors

CSDSC coach Sam Witte is joined by seniors Alcessa Elsey, Selah Rilling and McKayla Gunderson after the conclusion of the CSDSC Senior Showcase last Friday.

 Courtesy Keith Schumacher

The Central South Dakota Skating Club held a special senior showcase on Friday at the Pierre Area Youth Skating Association Ice Rink. The event lasted around a half hour, and was broadcasted on the Central South Dakota Skating Club FaceBook page.

The three seniors who participated in the showcase include McKayla Gunderson, Selah Rilling and Alcessa Elsey. Gunderson performed a freeskate, a dramatic showcase, light entertainment and a senior song. Rilling performed a freeskate, a dramatic interpretation, light entertainment, and a senior song. Elsey performed a freeskate, a dramatic showcase, light entertainment and a senior song. All three ended the event with a senior surprise song.

All three skaters graduated from Pierre T.F. Riggs High School this year. Gunderson will attend Dakota Wesleyan University, where she will major in Secondary Math Education, with a possible minor in either business or coaching. Rilling will attend South Dakota State University, where she will major in English Education. Elsey will attend Morris University, where she will major in Environmental Studies.

