The Central South Dakota Skating Club held a special senior showcase on Friday at the Pierre Area Youth Skating Association Ice Rink. The event lasted around a half hour, and was broadcasted on the Central South Dakota Skating Club FaceBook page.
The three seniors who participated in the showcase include McKayla Gunderson, Selah Rilling and Alcessa Elsey. Gunderson performed a freeskate, a dramatic showcase, light entertainment and a senior song. Rilling performed a freeskate, a dramatic interpretation, light entertainment, and a senior song. Elsey performed a freeskate, a dramatic showcase, light entertainment and a senior song. All three ended the event with a senior surprise song.
All three skaters graduated from Pierre T.F. Riggs High School this year. Gunderson will attend Dakota Wesleyan University, where she will major in Secondary Math Education, with a possible minor in either business or coaching. Rilling will attend South Dakota State University, where she will major in English Education. Elsey will attend Morris University, where she will major in Environmental Studies.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.