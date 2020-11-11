The Central South Dakota Skating Club will present their Expressions of Emotions event at the Oahe Expo Center in Fort Pierre. The event will start at 7 p.m. CT. Free will donations will be accepted. Non-perishable food can also be donated to help the Pierre Area Referral Services for their food pantry.
The CSDSC has around 30 skaters in their club. The kids that will perform on Saturday night are between 2 and 18 years old. Skaters are grouped by levels. There will be solos, duets and group numbers for each level.
Saturday’s event was originally supposed to be held in the Spring, but COVID-19 cancelled those plans. Typically, the CSDSC has two shows during the year, with one in the spring and winter. Seniors that graduated from last year’s team will be back to perform with their former teammates.
The skaters have been practicing throughout the summer, with lessons starting around October. This year’s team has two seniors, Dadra Scott and Allison Ondricek, on the roster. Scott has been skating for eight years, while Ondricek has been skating for nine years. Both have different favorite parts of performing. Scott likes to spin, while Ondricek likes to know that she’s done her best.
Like most sports, the CSDSC has experienced COVID-19 challenges. Saturday’s performance will give the skaters a chance to show what they’ve got.
“It feels great to be back practicing and performing, because it’s a relief from all the school stuff, and all that COVID-19 has brought,” Scott said.
Ondricek echoed her teammate’s sentiments.
“It feels like we’re getting back to some semblance of normalcy,” Ondricek told the Capital Journal. “It feels great to be back at the rink again.”
What can fans expect from the CSDSC on Saturday? According to Scott, they should expect good things.
“I think we’ll do great out there,” Scott said. “We’re going to rock it.”
Ondricek agreed with Scott.
“We’re going to do our best,” Ondricek said. “We’re going to be proud of what we can accomplish.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.