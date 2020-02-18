The Central South Dakota Skating Club sent 17 athletes to this past weekend’s Black Hills Gold Rush Figure Skating Competition at the Roosevelt Park Ice Arena in Rapid City.
Five of the 17 CSDSC athletes received passing grades on tests that they took. Those athletes are Allison Ondricek, Jazmine Fennell, Skylar O’Bryan, Trinity Flor and Rae McVey.
Eleven of the 17 CSDSC athletes who competed in the figure skating competitions placed first in events. Those athletes are McKayla Gunderson, Alscessa Elsey, Allison Ondricek, Dadra Scott, Skyler O’Bryan, Trinity Flor, Jazmine Fennel Ariel Valle, Chloe Bowers, Sophia Boutchee and Cheza Dodra.
