Naomi McCarthy, Laney Voigt, Violet Gardner, and Liam Kelly were named this week’s Pierre Fine Arts-First National Bank Performers of the Week. Here are their nominations:
McCarthy, Voigt, Gardner and Kelly are Rising Culinary Art stars who have spent two early Saturday mornings mentoring adult community members on some culinary skills through the CUC Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI). In October, they taught basic knife skills and some Asian cuisine including pork pot stickers, Vietnamese fresh vegetable spring rolls and lettuce wraps. This past Saturday, they mentored their adult bakers through the Ten Steps of Bread Making, and helped teach community members to master the batard loaf, boule loaf, cinnamon rolls, and focaccia in a mere three hours. These students not only gave up two precious Saturdays, but they came in with so much excitement and professionalism that made these adult classes a magical and memorable experience for the OLLI members.
