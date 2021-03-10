Junior forward Addison Cumbow, and both the Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors boys and girls wrestling teams were named the PACA-Avera Athletes of the Week for the week of Feb. 22-27. Here are their nominations:
Cumbow is one of the most improved players on the basketball team. She is a player that comes to practice every day with a positive attitude. She is always willing to work hard to make herself and her teammates better. She is a team-first player who is not only willing to do whatever is asked of her, she does it to the best of her ability and with enthusiasm. Her hard work was rewarded by her steady play in the junior varsity games. Her defensive efforts and contributions on the offensive side were crucial to securing a win against a quality opponent. Cumbow is not only someone the team can always depend on for her defensive and for the little things that make a huge difference in games (she has also worked to develop into a threat on the offensive end as well), but more importantly for her commitment to the team and the way she represents Pierre Governors basketball. Cumbow genuinely cares for her teammates and celebrates their successes while encouraging them through any struggles. Cumbow is an invaluable team member that is instrumental to the team’s growth and success. The team is grateful and lucky to have her.
In a season of ups and downs, the Govs boys wrestling team decided to save the best for last. In the individual tournament, the boys had nine place winners, led by senior Reagan Bollweg winning his first state championship, followed by fellow senior Tyson Johnson and junior Blake Judson each placing second. Senior Preston Taylor placed third, while senior Kahlor Hindman and junior Hayden Shaffer placed fourth. Sophomore Deegan Houska placed sixth, while senior Jacob Larson placed seventh. Sophomore Gavin Stotts placed eighth. As a team, they placed third. The highlight of the State Tournament was the State Dual Championship match. Providing one of the greatest comebacks ever, the Govs boys never gave up. Down by 13 points with only three matches left, Blake Judson started the rally with a pin in the first period. That was followed by a major decision by Kahlor Hindman, which cut the deficit to three with only one match left. In the final match, Hayden Shaffer was down by a 4-1 score going into the final period when he locked a cradle up and pinned his opponent, giving Pierre the 34-31 point victory and winning the State Dual Championship. The boys team worked as a team all year, and it showed during the final dual.
This was the first year for girls wrestling to be included by the SDHSAA. With a little hesitation, Pierre had 28 girls decide to give it a try. The seven girls that made the state wrestling tournament went from not knowing anything about wrestling to all seven placing in the top three at the state tournament. The passion these girls have shown to learn all year is incredible. They have all wanted to learn everyday, and get better everyday. With just starting a sport, the ceiling for what is expected can be low, but these girls set their goals high at the beginning of the season. They all worked hard to make those goals a reality. In their first state tournament, the girls proved that the lights were not too bright for them. Four of them made the championship match, with two becoming the first champions in Pierre girls wrestling history. Leading the way for the Govs were sophomore Marlee Shorter and eighth grader Ciara McFarling, who both won State Championships. They were followed by sophomores Gianna Stangland and Hattie Baldwin, who both placed second. The final three competitors were freshman Sydney Uhrig, sophomore Mary Mehlhaff, and freshman Emalee Larson. All three placed third. The future is bright for the Governor girls wrestling program.
