The Pierre T.F. Riggs Performer of the Week is freshman Braedon Cunningham.
After six months of no band, Cunningham hit the ground running at the high school. He has already shown his dedication to the program by being a member of marching band, and signing up for Jazz Band. He is always on time, always on task, and is quick to pick up new concepts. In the first two weeks of school, he has shown up for more voluntary lessons than anyone else, and has a clear goal in mind of what he would like to accomplish with his instrument. He has already impressed the student leaders and teachers with his commitment and willingness to learn.
