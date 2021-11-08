Reece Winkelman #97 of the South Dakota State Jackrabbits hoists the Dakota Marker trophy following the Jackrabbits 27-19 win over the North Dakota State Bison at the Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium on November 6, 2021 in Brookings, South Dakota.
The South Dakota State Jackrabbits football team hosted the rival North Dakota State Bison in the Dakota Marker Game at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings on Saturday. The Jacks won 27-19.
The Jacks started out on fire when senior running back Pierre Strong scored on a 75 yard touchdown run on the Jacks’ first drive of the game. The Jacks and Bison traded touchdowns, and the Jacks went into the break up 14-7. Strong made the viral play of the game in the second quarter when he threw an 11 yard touchdown pass to sophomore Tucker Kraft on a gadget play. The Jacks added a 32 yard field goal by senior Cole Frahm as time expired. The Jacks held a 24-7 lead at halftime.
The Jacks added yet another Frahm field goal, this time from 45 yards out. The Bison would not go away quietly. They scored on a 14 yard touchdown pass by sophomore quarterback Cam Miller, a safety, and a 33 yard field goal by Jake Reinholz. With about a minute left in regulation, sophomore Cale Reeder recovered the onside kick. The Jacks kneeled on the ball to put the game away.
Strong led the Jacks by getting 156 rushing yards on 23 carries. Quarterback Chris Oladokun completed 13 of 22 passes for 157 yards. Junior wide receiver Jaxon Janke had 118 receiving yards on six catches, while Kraft had 42 receiving yards on five catches. Sophomore linebacker Adam Bock had 13 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack and one forced fumble. Junior safety Isaiah Stalbird had nine tackles, while Reeder had seven tackles.
Miller led the Bison by completing 15 of 23 passes for 218 passing yards. He also had 59 rushing yards on 13 carries. Senior Christian Watson had 82 receiving yards on three catches, while senior Jackson Hankey had ten tackles.
The Bison (8-1) will next see action against the Youngstown State Penguins (2-6) on Saturday in Youngstown. Action is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. CT.
The Jacks (7-2) will play the rival South Dakota Coyotes (6-3) on Saturday at the DakotaDome in Vermillion. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT. The Coyotes defeated the Western Illinois Leathernecks 42-21 in Macomb on Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.