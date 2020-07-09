The 8th Annual Dallas Heninger Memorial Bullriding event will be held at the Blunt Rodeo Grounds on Friday, July 17. Stock will be provided by Korkow Rodeos and Smoking Gun Rodeos. All proceeds will go to local cancer patients.
The calcutta will be held at 6:30 p.m. CT, with check-ins at 5:30 p.m. CT. The rodeo performance will be held at 7 p.m. CT. Lucky U BBQ will be serving supper at 5:30 p.m. CT.
Entries are open until July 15. Entry fee is $100 for adults. Juniors (ages 10-15) and junior juniors (ages 6-9) entry fees are both $50. Each junior division is limited to ten spots. $3000 has been added for prize money, while $100 has been added to each junior division. First place buckles will be awarded in each division, as well as prizes for second and third place. A star quilt will be given to the athlete with the high point ride. There is a $500 bounty bull available to ride.
Silent and live auctions will be held. A raffle drawing will be held for a 32-inch television, a cooler full of camping goodies, and a fire pit with s'mores treats. A candy scramble will be held for the little kids in attendance. Lastly, there will be a dance to follow at Medicine Creek Bar and Grill with live music from the Mud Butte Band. There will be a $5 cover charge.
Advanced tickets are $12, while tickets at the gate are $15. Kids 10 and under get in for free. Advanced tickets are available at the Medicine Creek C-Store, the Alley Exchange, First National Bank in Fort Pierre, The Corner in Onida and in the drive-thru at Bankwest in Pierre.
