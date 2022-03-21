The Class B State Boys Basketball Tournament was held this past weekend at the Barnett Center in Aberdeen. The champions of the tournament were the top seed De Smet Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs defeated No. 2 seed Lower Brule Sioux in the championship game. The Bulldogs were led by junior center Damon Wilkinson, who had 19 points. Senior guard Kalen Garry had eight points. The Sioux, fresh off a triple overtime thriller against White River the night before, were led by junior forward Ellwyn Langdeau, who had 13 points. Junior forward Brian LaRoche Jr added five points.
In the third place game, the No. 3 seed White River Tigers defeated the No. 4 seed Potter County Battlers 83-74. The Tigers were led by junior guard Joe Sayler, who had 37 points. Senior guard Dylan Marshall added 18 points, while junior center Gavin Folkers had 13 points. The Battlers were led by four seniors. Grant Luikens had 31 points, while Cooper Logan had 16 points. Drake Bassett added 15 points, while Seth Sharp rounded out the group with 10 points.
The consolation championship saw the No. 8 seed Waubay/Summit Mustangs defeat the No. 7 seed Castlewood Warriors 40-39. The Mustangs were led by junior guard Jonathan Johnston, who had 11 points. Sophomore guard Jackson Wohlleber added nine points. The Warriors were led by senior guard Tristan Nielson, who had 16 points. Freshman center Bryon Laue added eight points.
In the seventh place game, the No. 5 seed Aberdeen Christian Knights defeated the No. 6 seed Freeman Academy/Marion Bearcats 71-65. The Knights were led by junior guard Malek Wieker, who had 27 points. Junior forward Ethan Russell added 21 points, while junior guard Jackson Isakson had 11 points. The Bearcats were led by senior guard Quincy Blue, who had 22 points. Junior guard Connor Epp added 20 points, while senior forward Thalen Schroeder had 14 points.
De Smet senior Kalen Garry was the recipient of the Spirit of Su Award, while the Freeman Academy/Marion Bearcat cheerleaders won the Spirit of Six.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.