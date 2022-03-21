Kalen Garry Keshaume Thigh
Buy Now

De Smet senior Kalen Garry drives to the basket amidst the defense of Lower Brule's Keshaume Thigh during the Class B State Boys Basketball Championship Game on Saturday.

 South Dakota Public Broadcasting

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The Class B State Boys Basketball Tournament was held this past weekend at the Barnett Center in Aberdeen. The champions of the tournament were the top seed De Smet Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs defeated No. 2 seed Lower Brule Sioux in the championship game. The Bulldogs were led by junior center Damon Wilkinson, who had 19 points. Senior guard Kalen Garry had eight points. The Sioux, fresh off a triple overtime thriller against White River the night before, were led by junior forward Ellwyn Langdeau, who had 13 points. Junior forward Brian LaRoche Jr added five points.

In the third place game, the No. 3 seed White River Tigers defeated the No. 4 seed Potter County Battlers 83-74. The Tigers were led by junior guard Joe Sayler, who had 37 points. Senior guard Dylan Marshall added 18 points, while junior center Gavin Folkers had 13 points. The Battlers were led by four seniors. Grant Luikens had 31 points, while Cooper Logan had 16 points. Drake Bassett added 15 points, while Seth Sharp rounded out the group with 10 points.

The consolation championship saw the No. 8 seed Waubay/Summit Mustangs defeat the No. 7 seed Castlewood Warriors 40-39. The Mustangs were led by junior guard Jonathan Johnston, who had 11 points. Sophomore guard Jackson Wohlleber added nine points. The Warriors were led by senior guard Tristan Nielson, who had 16 points. Freshman center Bryon Laue added eight points.

In the seventh place game, the No. 5 seed Aberdeen Christian Knights defeated the No. 6 seed Freeman Academy/Marion Bearcats 71-65. The Knights were led by junior guard Malek Wieker, who had 27 points. Junior forward Ethan Russell added 21 points, while junior guard Jackson Isakson had 11 points. The Bearcats were led by senior guard Quincy Blue, who had 22 points. Junior guard Connor Epp added 20 points, while senior forward Thalen Schroeder had 14 points.

De Smet senior Kalen Garry was the recipient of the Spirit of Su Award, while the Freeman Academy/Marion Bearcat cheerleaders won the Spirit of Six.



Scott Millard | 605-295-8429

Tags

Scott Millard has been the sports reporter for the Capital Journal since 2017. He was previously an intern with the Capital Journal during the summer of 2016.

Load comments