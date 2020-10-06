Pierre T.F. Riggs sophomore Rylan Derry and senior Khia White Eyes were named the PACA-Avera Athletes of the Week for the Week of Sept. 21-26. Derry was nominated for his performances on the football and soccer fields, while White Eyes was nominated for her performance in competitive cheer. Here are their nominations:
Derry did an extremely difficult thing in coming out to kick for the football team. For someone who had never kicked a football before, and with only two real days of practice, Derry went 11-for-11 on point-after-touchdown attempts, which is the record for the most consecutive PATs made in a single game. He also did an outstanding job kicking off during the game as well. The football team is very thankful he gave it a shot and was able to experience the success he did.
On the soccer field, Derry picked up two huge goals and an assist in the Govs’ 4-4 tie against the Brookings Bobcats. He was heavily involved in the team’s attack, and was a huge contributor to a team that needed some players to step up with three usual starters out of the rotation.
White Eyes really stepped us as a leader with the struggles that were thrown at the Govs competitive cheer team. She showed great leadership, and kept the team going in practice. Coach Paulson appreciates White Eyes’ willingness to work so hard to keep it together when nothing seemed to be going the team’s way.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.